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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA—The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is celebrating National Earth Science week with fun, all-ages activities included with Museum admission. Guests will meet earth scientists and learn about rocks, fossils, and the planet. Events October 11–16 run 2:00–4:00 PM, and the week concludes with the reopening of a much-enjoyed paleontology exhibit, 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on October 17.



The events Monday through Friday are nationally recognized. Mineral Day on Monday, October 12 will bring together displays by local mineral clubs and the Museum’s own mineral exhibits. Earth Observation Day on Tuesday, October 13 features all the ways astronomy looks back at our own planet. National Fossil Day on Wednesday, October 14 is an opportunity for guests to meet DGC staff who work with fossils and see how they work. Geoscience for Everyone Day on Thursday, October 15—featuring hands-on, all-ages activities from Museum education staff—celebrates the joy of doing science together. Finally, Geologic Map Day on Friday, October 16 is for raising awareness and appreciation of the remarkable maps that feature the rocks beneath our feet and the history of the planet they reveal.



On Saturday, October 17, the Museum will reopen a fan-favorite exhibit—Dinorama: Miniatures Through the Mesozoic. Playful miniature dioramas bring the Mesozoic Era to life, showcasing the variety of animals (not just dinosaurs!) that lived in the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous Periods.



The celebration is led by Dibblee Curator of Earth Science Jonathan Hoffman, Ph.D., who heads the Museum’s Dibblee Geology Center (DGC). The center is named after legendary Californian geology and mapmaker Tom W. Dibblee, Jr. The celebration of Earth Science Week kicks off on October 11 with a birthday celebration that looks back at Tom Dibblee’s remarkable life and legacy. Born and raised on the Central Coast, Dibblee had a profound impact on our understanding of California’s geology, and his estate continues to advance research and education at the Museum today, through the work of the DGC.



“Earth Science Week is a national event, and it’s a coincidence that it falls right after Tom’s birthday,” says Dr. Hoffman. “It gives us the perfect opportunity to share our work with the public in a way that’s both nationally and locally relevant.”

Learn more about Earth Science Week on the Museum’s calendar.

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About the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Powered by Science. Inspired by Nature. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History connects people to nature for the betterment of both, drawing on collections that preserve the natural and cultural heritage of the Central Coast and beyond. Founded in 1916, the Museum is a private nonprofit supported in part by philanthropy, membership, and visitors. Members visit free. For more information, visit sbnature.org.