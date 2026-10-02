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SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. – Transit providers across Santa Barbara County will offer free rides all day for California Clean Air Day on October 7, 2026.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) is partnering with transit agencies to provide free rides on Clean Air Express, Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District (MTD), Santa Ynez Valley Transit (SYVT), City of Lompoc Transit (COLT) and Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT). Microtransit and paratransit services are not included.

The Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC) will also offer free rides on the Coastal Express through the VCTC Free Fare Days Program.

“Clean Air Day is an opportunity to think about the choices we make every day,” said David Silva, SBCAG vice-chair and a member of the California Air Resources Board. “Offering free bus rides makes it easy to try transit to get to work, school or any everyday trip. Choosing transit for just one trip is one way each of us can contribute to cleaner air.”

California Clean Air Day is a project of the Coalition for Clean Air that aims to encourage action to improve community health.

Transit agencies serving Santa Barbara County have also invested in zero-emission vehicles and cleaner transportation technology:

Santa Maria Regional Transit reached the operational capacity for a 100% battery-electric fleet of 40 vehicles in 2025.

Santa Barbara MTD operated the first battery-electric bus fleet in the United States in 1991 and continues to expand its zero-emission fleet.

The VCTC Coastal Express fleet includes electric coach buses serving trips between Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

“More and more families are realizing they don’t need to use their car for every single trip to see big financial benefits,” said Gamaliel Anguiano, transit services manager for the City of Santa Maria. “By letting our beautiful new electric buses handle a few of their routine trips, families are pocketing those savings while gaining better use of their commute time. With free rides this Clean Air Day, there’s no reason to miss out on what thousands have already discovered.”

The public is also encouraged to explore other clean travel options, including biking, carpooling and rail. Residents and commuters can explore transportation options at sbcag.org/commute, by emailing smartride@sbcag.org or by calling 805-963-SAVE (7283).

Ventura County and Carpinteria residents traveling to the South Coast may also be eligible for up to 10 free rides on expanded Pacific Surfliner service. Information is available at sbcag.org/train.