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(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County encourages everyone to participate in this year’s Great ShakeOut, taking place at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2026. The annual ShakeOut drill is a chance for everyone to practice simple, protective actions and strengthen personal and household earthquake preparedness.

ShakeOut is an opportunity for residents, schools, businesses, and community groups to refresh their plans: securing living and workspaces, practicing Drop, Cover, and Hold On, and ensuring emergency kits and communication plans are up to date.

“Recent activity across California and beyond remind us that earthquakes don’t give warnings, and preparedness can start with small actions practiced consistently,” shared County Office of Emergency Management Interim Director Stacy Silva. “The Great ShakeOut on October 15 is a hands‑on way to build the habits that keep us safe when the shaking begins.”

The Earthquake Country Alliance outlines key steps that all residents should take before an earthquake:

• Identify hazards in your home or workspace and secure items that could fall or cause injury.

• Create an emergency plan, including how you’ll communicate with family members if separated.

• Organize emergency supplies in a place that is accessible after a disaster.

• Reduce potential financial impacts by securing important documents, reinforcing your home, and considering earthquake insurance.

• If you feel shaking or receive an alert, take action immediately: Practice Drop, Cover, and Hold On, or Lock (wheels), Cover, and Hold On for anyone using mobility devices.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management strongly encourages all residents to use earthquake early warning tools. Even alerts received without noticeable shaking can provide critical seconds to prepare and protect yourself.

Stay Informed: Earthquake Alert Tools

Residents are encouraged to sign up for and share trusted warning systems: California uses the Earthquake Early Warning System, to notify the public seconds to tens of seconds before the shaking starts, allowing users the opportunity to take life-saving actions.

MyShake App – A free app (Google Play and Apple App Store) that sends alerts based on your “Home Base” location, even without active location services.

– A free app (Google Play and Apple App Store) that sends alerts based on your “Home Base” location, even without active location services. Android Earthquake Alerts – Android phones with updated operating systems are automatically subscribed to Android Earthquake Alerts, which uses the same technology as the MyShake App.

– Android phones with updated operating systems are automatically subscribed to Android Earthquake Alerts, which uses the same technology as the MyShake App. iPhone Government Alerts – Enable Emergency Alerts in Settings → Notifications to receive earthquake warnings.

– Enable Emergency Alerts in Settings → Notifications to receive earthquake warnings. ReadySBC Alerts – Local notifications issued when additional hazards or protective actions may follow an earthquake. Sign up at ReadySBC.org.

Learn more about California’s Earthquake Early Warning tools at California Earthquake Early Warning Information. Sign up for local alerts and find earthquake preparedness information at ReadySBC.org.

REGISTER TO RECEIVE ReadySBC ALERTS: If you haven’t registered for emergency alerts, register now at ReadySBC.org. Receive local emergency alerts via text, phone call, and email.