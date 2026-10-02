Goleta Elementary Schools Earn Prestigious International Arboretum Accreditation – Brandon and Kellogg Campuses Recognized Globally for Urban Forestry Excellence and Conservation of Endangered California Trees

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GOLETA, CA — September 30, 2026 — Brandon and Kellogg Elementary Schools in Goleta have officially been awarded a Level 1 Accreditation by The ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program. With this milestone, both campuses are now formally recognized in the Morton Register of Arboreta, a global database dedicated to the world’s woody plant collections.

This international certification highlights the commitment of the Goleta Union School District (GUSD) to improving the quality of life for its students. By expanding the school tree canopy, the district is actively combating rising local temperatures and creating cooler, safer outdoor environments.

“This certification recognizes the ongoing efforts to increase tree shade on school campuses,” said Ken Knight, President of the urban forestry nonprofit Your Children’s Trees. “Shade trees allow students to explore, learn, and enjoy the outdoors right outside their classrooms without ever having to leave campus.”

Both campuses feature rich botanical history, blending original 1960s landscaping with newer plantings added over the last two decades. The Brandon Arboretum boasts a collection of 39 distinct tree species, while the Kellogg Arboretum features 40 species. To encourage student and public engagement, Your Children’s Trees has designed custom educational tree walks across both properties.

Notably, the collections serve a vital conservation purpose. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists two species growing at the schools that are critically endangered in their native habitats:

Island Oak (Quercus tomentella): The rarest of California oaks, native only to six channel islands.

The rarest of California oaks, native only to six channel islands. Torrey Pine (Pinus torreyana subspecies insularis): A rare subspecies native to Santa Rosa Island, where a devastating 2026 wildfire recently destroyed nearly 80% of the wild population.

The ongoing care of these botanical collections is a collaborative effort between the GUSD facilities staff and Your Children’s Trees, which has spent decades planting and maintaining trees across district campuses.

About Your Children’s Trees

Your Children’s Trees is a volunteer nonprofit organization dedicated to growing, planting, and caring for trees in public spaces across the region. The organization focuses on urban forestry education and environmental stewardship. Community members can register for weekly volunteer tree events by visiting http://www.yourchildrenstrees.org.