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Goleta, CA- The Governing Board of the Goleta Sanitary District has appointed Assistant General Manager, Vytautas Adomaitis to be the next General Manager of the Regional Water Resource Recovery District, effective December 7, 2026.

Background: The pending retirement of General Manager, Steve Wagner, brings to an end the 12-year leadership that has seen numerous improvements and innovations at the District, as well as awards recognizing the important contributions of the staff and Board of the 80+ year old special district. The accomplishments include the three-time award as Platinum Level District of Distinction from the Special District Leadership Foundation, and a recent award of Excellence in Innovation and Resiliency from the California Association of Sanitation Agencies, for the Digester Optimization for Biogas Enhancement project.

Vytautas Adomaitis, known as “Vyto”, has served as the Assistant General Manager for a year and a half, before transitioning to take the reins of the sanitary district. Vyto is well-known locally in the community, having previously served at the City of Goleta for 19 years, most recently as their Director of Neighborhood Services and Public Safety. Additionally, he brings over 30 years of local government professional experience in creating and leading high performing organizations across three counties in Southern California, is bi-lingual and fluent in Spanish, has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and has obtained his Certified Special District Manager designation (CSDM) from the California Special Districts Association.

Returning to Goleta is kind of a homecoming for Vyto, who said, “I am thrilled to be back in the Goleta Valley, a very special place for my family and I, and am excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Goleta Sanitary District in this new career opportunity to work with our great staff in serving our community with public service excellence.”

Retiring General Manager, Wagner turns over the leadership of the agency to Vyto Adomaitis as General Manager, and Engineering Manager, Reese Wilson will serve as the District’s Engineer. Says Wagner, “The District will be in good hands under Vyto’s leadership and I will be excited to see the next chapter for GSD.”

“The retirement of Steve Wagner will usher in a new era for the sanitary district, but Vyto is well-positioned to take the helm,” according to Board President Steven T. Majoewsky, “(General Manager) Steve has done an excellent job of preparing for this transition. The Board has great confidence in Vyto’s skills and his readiness to learn and absorb the intricacies of running the wastewater treatment facility.”

For more information visit the District’s website, Goletasanitary.org or call 805-967-4519