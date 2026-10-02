Kenny Loggins, Brad Paisley, Michael Mc Donald, and More to Headline Voices for Unity Benefit Concert, Kicking Off Unity Shoppe’s Ruby Anniversary Season

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SANTA BARBARA, Calif – Unity Shoppe will hold its first Voices for Unity Benefit Concert on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 7pm at the Granada Theatre. The concert opens this year’s holiday giving season and leads into the organization’s 40th Annual Telethon and Holiday Celebration on December 11, marking the Telethon’s Ruby Anniversary.

The lineup currently scheduled to appear includes:

• Kenny Loggins

• Brad Paisley

• Michael McDonald

• Peter Noone and his daughter,

• Glen Phillips

• Bruce Johnston from the Beach Boys

• Hunter Hawkins

• Natalie Noone

Proceeds from the concert support Unity Shoppe’s work providing groceries, clothing, school supplies and other essential resources to individuals and families across Santa Barbara County. Unity Shoppe operates on a client-choice model, allowing the people it serves to select what they and their families need rather than receive pre-packaged goods.

“Voices for Unity gives our community a new way to come together and support our neighbors,” said Angela Miller-Bevan, Executive Director/CEO of Unity Shoppe. “Thisconcert, and the Ruby Anniversary Telethon that follows in December, both carry forward the same commitment that has guided Unity Shoppe since 1917: treating every person who walks through our doors with dignity, respect, and choice.”

About the Ruby Anniversary Telethon

Voices for Unity leads into Unity Shoppe’s 40th Annual Telethon and Holiday Celebration, set for December 11, 2026 from 5-8pm at the Kenny Loggins Event Center on 110 West Sola Street and broadcast live on KEYT NewsChannel 3. Together, the two events anchor Unity Shoppe’s holiday fundraising season.

Sponsorships and Tickets

Sponsorship opportunities are available for both the concert and the telethon.

For sponsorship information, contact Angela Miller-Bevan at angela@unityshoppe.org

Tickets are on sale now. Please visit http://www.unityshoppe.org for more information.

About Unity Shoppe

Since 1917, Unity Shoppe has been a cornerstone of Santa Barbara County providing food, clothing, school supplies, holiday assistance and other essential resources to individuals and families across the community. Unity Shoppe operates on a client-choice model, allowing the people it serves to select what they and their families need rather than receive pre-packaged goods, an approach that preserves independence and self-respect. Unity Shoppe delivers its mission through eight core programs, including Client Services (the Free Store), the Senior Program, Back to School Drive, JobSmart, the Holiday Toy Shoppe, Unity Delivers, the Transitional Assistance Program (TAP) and its Volunteer Program, alongside the Unity Shoppe Gift and Thrift Shoppe, whose proceeds fund the organization’s programs. Unity Shoppe, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.