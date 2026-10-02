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[Santa Barbara County, CA; September 29, 2026] A cross-sector group of pediatric health leaders and youth-serving nonprofits in Santa Barbara County has come together around a single, shared framework for helping children thrive.

The HOPE framework (Healthy Outcomes from Positive Experiences), a research-backed approach gaining national attention, emphasizes the importance of positive childhood experiences (PCEs) in shaping lifelong health and resilience.

The Santa Barbara HOPE Advisory Committee in partnership with Audacious Foundation, Bower Foundation, First 5 SBC, Towbes Foundation, Cottage Health, and Pediatric Resiliency Collaborative, recently organized a HOPE Framework training for 23 pediatric and nonprofit leaders across Santa Barbara County, including Carpinteria Children’s Project, LEAP and Wilderness Youth Project, and YouthWell.

“At YouthWell, we know that supporting youth mental health is about more than responding when a young person is struggling. It is also about creating the relationships, environments, and experiences that help young people feel connected, supported, and able to thrive,” said Rachael Steidl, YouthWell Executive Director. “The HOPE Framework gives our community a shared, strengths-based approach for putting those protective factors into practice, and we are excited to see partners across Santa Barbara County working together to make positive childhood experiences accessible to every young person.”

After being trained in the HOPE Framework, County Public Health Pediatrician Dr. Kristen Hughes expressed strong enthusiasm for the framework and its potential to transform how care is delivered to children and families.

“Too often, families are exhausted by systems that focus only on challenges,” Hughes noted in discussion with local partners. “There is a real opportunity to center positive experiences and connect families to what helps children thrive.”

The HOPE framework identifies four key building blocks that support healthy development:

Nurturing relationships

Safe, stable environments

Opportunities for engagement and growth

Emotional connection and meaning

“The HOPE framework gives us shared language for the work we do,” shared Teresa Alvarez, Executive Director at Carpinteria Children’s Project. “We’re helping children and families through early education and connection to resources that help shape lifelong health and resilience.”

From Research to Practice

Local nonprofit Wilderness Youth Project has been providing these conditions for over two decades through nature-based mentoring programs.

“HOPE is the work we do every day,” said Mario Mendez, HOPE facilitator and Senior Lead Program Staff at Wilderness Youth Project, “When children spend meaningful time outdoors with consistent mentors and peers, they build confidence and connection.”

Wilderness Youth Project recently deepened its alignment with this approach as staff members Dan Fontaine and Mario Mendez became certified HOPE facilitators, strengthening the organization’s ability to partner with health providers and community agencies.

The connection between healthcare and outdoor programming is increasingly clear. Research shows that positive childhood experiences can buffer the effects of adverse childhood experiences, improving long-term mental and physical health outcomes.

Local healthcare leaders are taking note. Dr. Hughes quickly identified opportunities to integrate HOPE principles into pediatric visits—and recognized organizations like Wilderness Youth Project as essential partners in delivering these experiences outside the clinic.

Nature as a Protective Factor

In Wilderness Youth Project programs, children:

Build long-term relationships with trained mentors

Engage in hands-on outdoor learning like tracking wildlife and building with natural materials

Develop social skills and peer connections

Experience reflection, confidence, and a sense of belonging

These experiences are increasingly understood as protective factors in lifelong health and directly correlate to the building blocks of the HOPE framework.

A Community-Wide Opportunity

As Santa Barbara County continues to respond to rising youth mental health needs, the HOPE framework offers a shift from deficit-based models toward strength-based solutions.

“The HOPE framework gives us the research to support the work that was already being done at LEAP,” Lori Goodman, CEO, LEAP shared. “Now, we are working across the organization, from Board members to teaching assistants to family advocates to fully embed the HOPE framework in all of our interactions. Having access to the four building blocks matters not only for our children and families, but also for our employees. We are proud to be part of this county wide effort.”

“This is about building a stronger safety net for children,” said Mendez from Wilderness Youth Project. “Positive experiences, like those in nature-based programming aren’t just for fun, they are truly essential.”

Get Involved & Learn More

Cottage Health is convening a Community of Practice of certified HOPE Facilitators to build HOPE in Santa Barbara County, and ensure that all children in the county have access to positive childhood experiences. Any individuals or organizations in the County who are interested in receiving a HOPE 101 Workshop with a local certified facilitator contact PeRC@pedsresiliency.org.

Wilderness Youth Project also invites community members, educators, nonprofit professionals, and healthcare providers to learn more about the HOPE Framework and how you can support youth wellbeing at wyp.org/HOPE. Community members are also invited to join us and learn more at the educational mixer, the On the Balcony: Youth Health & Wellness on October 7. Learn more at wyp.org/community-events.

About Carpinteria Children’s Project

Carpinteria Children’s Project supports the needs and success of the whole family through two core programs — Early Childhood Education and the Family Resource Center — highlighting the importance of Early Learning and Family Services in providing lifelong opportunities for Carpinteria children and families. For more information visit carpchildren.org.

About LEAP

LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. mitigates the effects of poverty, racism, and trauma by providing high-quality, trauma-informed childcare, comprehensive, culturally sensitive family support, and visionary community leadership. We envision a community where children are loved, valued, and respected, and families are supported to reach their highest potential. For more information, visit LEAPcentralcoast.org.

About Wilderness Youth Project

Wilderness Youth Project fosters confidence, health, and a lifelong love of learning for young people and families through active outdoor experiences and nature-based mentoring. Programs take participants to creeks, beaches, mountain trails, and open spaces throughout Santa Barbara’s front country, building deep and lasting connections — to self, community, and place. Learn more at wyp.org.

About YouthWell

YouthWell’s prevention and early intervention programs focus on mental health and wellness education, outreach, and improving access to coordinated care in order to connect youth through age 25 and their families to mental health and wellness resources before the crisis in Santa Barbara County. Learn more at youthwell.org.