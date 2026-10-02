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Heroes of Hospice of SB Award Recipients (left to right), Kerry Methner and Mark Whitehurst, Voice Magazine, David Selberg, Hospice of SB CEO, Dr. Fred Kass and Rebecca Simonitsch and Kieran Shah, Partners for Kids. | Credit: Courtesy

Keynote Speaker Cheryl Strayed | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA — September 29, 2026 — Over 350 guests of Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) honored the 2026 Heroes of Hospice award recipients, recognized for their outstanding service and dedication to the health and well-being of our community. The honorees were celebrated at Hospice of Santa Barbara’s 14th Annual Heroes of Hospice (HOH) luncheon on Sunday, September 27, 2026, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. Inspired by poet Mary Oliver’s timeless question, “Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?”, this year’s Heroes of Hospice luncheon was a celebration of the people we love, the ordinary moments that give life meaning, and the simple joys that become our most treasured memories.

This year’s Heroes of Hospice of Santa Barbara Award recipients were:

Dr. Fred Kass — Medical Award A longtime friend and champion of Hospice of Santa Barbara, Dr. Kass has supported our work for decades. As an oncologist, he was an early supporter of HSB’s Patient Care Services program and has referred many patients and families for its compassionate, non-medical support.

A longtime friend and champion of Hospice of Santa Barbara, Dr. Kass has supported our work for decades. As an oncologist, he was an early supporter of HSB’s Patient Care Services program and has referred many patients and families for its compassionate, non-medical support. Partners for Kids — Partnership Award This innovative collaboration brings together healthcare and community organizations across Santa Barbara County to surround children facing serious illness—and the families who love them—with coordinated care and support. HSB has been part of this extraordinary effort from its earliest development.

This innovative collaboration brings together healthcare and community organizations across Santa Barbara County to surround children facing serious illness—and the families who love them—with coordinated care and support. HSB has been part of this extraordinary effort from its earliest development. Voice Magazine — Partnership Award Led by publishers Mark Whitehurst and Kerry Methner, Voice has championed Santa Barbara’s nonprofits, arts and community life for more than three decades. A longtime promotional partner of HSB, Voice has generously helped connect our programs and services with the community.

“Our 2026 Heroes embody what is so special about this community—the willingness to care for one another, to collaborate, and to use our individual gifts in service to others,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “Dr. Kass, Partners for Kids, and Voice Magazine have each made a meaningful difference in the lives of others, and we are honored to celebrate them.”

In addition to recognizing this year’s outstanding honorees, Hospice of Santa Barbara welcomed #1 New York Times bestselling author Cheryl Strayed as this year’s keynote speaker. Through works including her acclaimed memoir Wild, Strayed has written powerfully about love, loss, resilience, and finding our way through life’s most difficult passages. Few writers speak to the theme of this year’s event with as much authenticity and grace as Cheryl, and we were deeply honored to host her in Santa Barbara.

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness. Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in our offices and on 17 local elementary, junior high, and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.