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GOLETA, CA, October 2, 2026 – The City of Goleta is pleased to introduce Andrea Dransfield as the City’s new Environmental Services Manager. Andrea brings more than thirteen years of experience to the position, including as a consultant for the City. In her new role, Andrea will lead the Environmental Services Division focusing on oversight of the Creek and Watershed Management Plan, full trash-capture requirements, the stormwater program, and the Rate Study for Solid Waste, Drainage, and Street Lighting.

Public Works Director Nina Buelna said, “We are very lucky to have Andrea officially join the City of Goleta and spearhead Environmental Services. Her knowledge of the City from her time as a consultant and her passion for the environment makes her a great fit.”

Andrea has spent much of her career working with water, wildlife, and environmental protection. Her background includes marine and terrestrial biology, water quality, watershed management, habitat restoration, and environmental compliance. She has a B.Sc. Environmental Science and Zoology, and a Masters in Geography, Resource Management and Environmental Planning, and is dedicated to protecting resources. Andrea has been facilitating the City’s stormwater program for seven years as a contractor prior to joining the City’s team. She is community oriented and enjoys volunteering with local non-profits such as Channel Islands Cetacean Research Unit, California Reef Check, California Central Coast Chapter of The Wildlife Society, and Xerces Western Monarch Count.

She is looking forward to this next chapter of her career and said, “I’m thrilled to step into my new role managing the Environmental Services Division. This position gives me the opportunity to lead essential programs that protect our community’s natural resources. I’m looking forward to diving in, supporting the work we do, and helping keep our community’s environment healthy and protected.”

We are excited to have Andrea on our team wish her the best of luck in her new position.