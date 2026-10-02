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SANTA BARBARA, CA – Mission Scholars is pleased to announce the appointment of Rachel Johnson as its new Executive Director, bringing to the organization her leadership, experience, passion for education, and commitment to expanding educational opportunities in Santa Barbara County. Johnson will succeed co-founder Cassie Lancaster, who has led the organization since 2018.

In her new role, Johnson will lead Mission Scholars in advancing its mission to support local students as they pursue higher education and build pathways to successful futures. Alongside Mission Scholars staff, she will work closely with students, families, educators, community partners, donors, and the Mission Scholars board to strengthen the organization’s programs and deepen its impact.

“Rachel is a dynamic, results-driven leader who embodies the spirit of our mission,” said Chris Bruzzo, president of the Mission Scholars Board of Directors. “She possesses the vision, energy, and community trust needed to build on the strong foundation that has been established and help lead Mission Scholars into its next chapter.”

Johnson is a Santa Barbara-area community leader with over two decades of experience in education, nonprofit leadership, student success, fundraising, and community engagement.

“I am honored to join Mission Scholars as they approach nearly a decade of supporting local students and their families,” said Johnson. “Education can open doors, transform lives, and create opportunities that extend far beyond the classroom. I look forward to working alongside the Mission Scholars team and our amazing community partners to build on the organization’s strong foundation and help even more students achieve their higher education goals.”

Johnson’s connection to the Santa Barbara nonprofit community includes more than nine years as Chief Program Officer at Santa Barbara City College Foundation, as well as extensive board and volunteer roles at other local organizations, including The FUND for Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County Food Action Network, Leading from Within, and more.

As Executive Director, Johnson will focus on fundraising, expanding student support, strengthening partnerships, increasing scholarship opportunities, and building organizational capacity.

For more information about Mission Scholars, visit missionscholars.org.

About Mission Scholars

Founded in 2018, Mission Scholars uses comprehensive college admissions guidance, mentorship, and career development training to help exceptional, first-generation and low-income students reach their full potential and become a force for change in their communities. Each Mission Scholar receives seven years of comprehensive, individualized, wrap-around support, from their sophomore year of high school through college graduation. Only 11% of first-generation college students graduate by age 24. Our approach is essential—not just to ensure college admissions success, but to help our Scholars thrive in college and graduate with a clear professional path. When our Scholars flourish, so does our community.