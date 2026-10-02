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GOLETA, Calif. — The Santa Barbara Sculptors Guild and Maker House announce “Muddy Madness and the Eloquence of Clay: An Exhibition Celebrating Ceramic Sculpture,” a juried exhibition showcasing the expressive possibilities of clay and the breadth of ceramic sculpture being created on California’s Central Coast.

The exhibition runs September 29 through November 7, 2026, at the Maker House Gallery, 1351 Holiday Hill Road, Goleta. An opening reception will be held Sunday, October 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

From intimate figurative works to ambitious abstract forms, Muddy Madness and the Eloquence of Clay presents the remarkable range of contemporary ceramic sculpture while celebrating artists who continue to push the medium in new directions. The exhibition brings together 37 works by 36 Central Coast artists.

Clay occupies a unique place among sculptural materials. Few other media allow ideas to pass so directly from the artist’s hand into form. Its extraordinary plasticity allows it to record gesture, reveal texture, assume virtually limitless shapes, and evoke the flora and fauna of the natural world. Even after the alchemy of firing, ceramic sculpture retains an unmistakable connection to the earth from which it came.

Muddy Madness and the Eloquence of Clay invites audiences to take a fresh look at this ancient and remarkably versatile material—and at the artists who continue to model, mold, fire, and reinvent it.

About the Juror

Christopher Rupp, Interim Director of the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art, is an artist, curator, and ceramics educator. He has organized numerous exhibitions, including major ceramics exhibitions and a retrospective of influential ceramic artist Don Reitz, and teaches ceramics at Westmont College.

About Maker House

Maker House is a nonprofit community ceramics and creative arts studio in the Goleta foothills, serving artists and makers throughout the Santa Barbara region. Its expansive facilities support both traditional ceramics and digital fabrication, with kilns, pottery wheels, hand-building and glaze facilities, and 3D printers. Maker House offers classes, workshops, studio memberships, exhibitions, artist talks, and community events for beginners through established artists, fostering experimentation, learning, and connection through the process of making.

About the Santa Barbara Sculptors Guild

Founded in 1965 and recently revitalized, the Santa Barbara Sculptors Guild brings together sculptors and 3D artists working in a wide range of materials, styles, and traditions throughout the Santa Barbara region. The Guild promotes sculpture through exhibitions, public programs, artist talks, and community partnerships, while providing opportunities for artists to meet, exchange ideas, and share their work with a broader public. It also advocates for a greater presence for sculpture and public art in the cultural life of the region.

Exhibition Information

Muddy Madness and the Eloquence of Clay: An Exhibition Celebrating Ceramic Sculpture

Dates: September 29–November 7, 2026

Opening Reception: Sunday, October 4, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Location: Maker House Gallery, 1351 Holiday Hill Road, Goleta, CA