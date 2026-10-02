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SACRAMENTO, CA — Today, California State Parks Foundation applauded Governor Newsom’s recent signing of AB 1804, which will help ensure the future of the broadly popular California State Library Parks Pass. The California State Library Parks Pass gives library card holders free vehicle day-use entry to over 200 participating state parks, available through more than 1,100 public libraries across California. Since the start of the program, thousands of passes have been distributed to public libraries throughout the state.

Introduced by Assemblymember Gregg Hart (D-Santa Barbara), AB 1804 codifies into law the authority of the California Department of Parks and Recreation (popularly known as State Parks) to work with the California State Library and individual library systems to provide these park passes. The signing of AB 1804 into law comes on the heels of the inclusion of ongoing funding for the California State Library Parks Pass program in California’s 2026–27 state budget. The approved budget establishes an ongoing appropriation for the program. Previously, lawmakers had to approve funding for the program to be added to the state budget each year. Going forward, funding will continue automatically unless a future Governor or the Legislature takes action to change it.

“The California State Library Parks Pass is here to stay, thanks to thousands of Californians who spoke up in support of the program,” said Rachel Norton, Executive Director of California State Parks Foundation. “Cost should not be a barrier to experiencing the wonders of our state parks. AB 1804, paired with the permanent program funding approved in this year’s state budget, helps safeguard this important program. More Californians will now be able to experience the physical and mental health benefits of time in nature.”

California State Parks Foundation has advocated for long-term funding of the program since its launch, working alongside libraries, community organizations, outdoor advocates, state leaders to demonstrate its value and ensure more Californians can experience the benefits of state parks.

Despite its immense popularity and value, the California State Library Parks Pass program repeatedly faced uncertainty as it relied on an annual appropriation in the state budget. California State Parks Foundation continually mobilized thousands of Californians to contact their legislators and ask for their support of the program over the years.

Since the program launched in 2021, over 33,000 passes have been distributed to branch libraries statewide. Library card holders can check out a pass, visit a participating state park, and return it to their library so others can enjoy it. Libraries consistently report that the passes are among their most popular items available for checkout. In partnership with REI, select libraries also offer backpacks with outdoor exploration tools, including binoculars, compasses, and wildlife guides.

In 2023, California State Parks Foundation released survey findings demonstrating the program’s impact:

63% of respondents cited cost as the primary barrier to visiting state parks.

90% said they now plan to visit state parks many more times each year.

Nearly 70% reported household incomes below $60,000.

More than 63% identified as Black, Indigenous, or People of Color.

The California State Library Parks Pass program is one of three equity-focused pilot programs championed by Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom in 2021 to support the state’s California for All vision. The initiative is part of the California Natural Resources Agency’s Outdoors for All framework, which aims to expand parks in underserved communities, support access programs, and foster a sense of belonging for all Californians in the outdoors.

“This win just goes to show — we can make a difference in the decisions that are made in Sacramento,” continued Norton. “There’s still work to be done to make our state parks accessible for everyone, and we’ll need to keep speaking up for these special places.”

ABOUT CALIFORNIA STATE PARKS FOUNDATION

California State Parks Foundation, an independent, member-supported nonprofit with over 50 years of history, is dedicated to protecting and preserving the California state park system for the benefit of all. We work in parks and in Sacramento with partners, park staff, and policymakers to address the challenges parks face. To make real and lasting change, we are working to build a movement of people who enjoy and advocate for their parks now and for future generations. Learn more at http://www.calparks.org, or find California State Parks Foundation @calparks on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter/X, and @californiaparks on Bluesky.