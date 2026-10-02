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Four-day festival returns October 22–25 with nationally acclaimed storytellers, free concerts, family activities, workshops, a Story Slam and more!

OJAI, CA The Ojai Storytelling Festival returns October 22–25, 2026, bringing four days of unforgettable stories, music, laughter and community to Ojai. This year, kids attend Saturday’s daytime festival performances FREE.

Presented by Ojai-based nonprofit Performances To Grow On, the festival will welcome nationally acclaimed storytellers Noa Baum, Geraldine Buckley, Kevin Kling, Lipbone Redding and Sufian Zhemukhov, with award-winning storyteller Mary Hamilton serving as Master of Ceremonies.

In addition to its ticketed performances, the festival will offer several free community events throughout the weekend, beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday.

Free Concert at Sam’s Place Kicks Off Festival Weekend

After the festivities begin Thursday, October 22, with Meet the Tellers and The Story Slam, we will kick off the weekend with a FREE concert at Sam’s Place, giving the community a chance to gather, enjoy live music and get an early taste of the festival atmosphere. It’s a good place to start if you’ve never attended before.

*Kids Attend Free on Saturday

Saturday, October 24, is especially designed to make the festival accessible to families. Children under 16 attend Saturday’s daytime performances FREE when accompanied by an adult. Buy one Adult or Senior ticket and receive 2 child tickets for free with code KIDSFREE at checkout. (Offer available until October 21, must be accompanied by adult, child is a person under 16 years, kids under 3 are always free)

Saturday shows included in the offer:

Morning Medley

Lunchtime Tales

Two O’Clock Tales

Sunset Stories

The day begins at 8:30 a.m. with a FREE Story Swap Workshop, where aspiring storytellers and curious audience members can share stories and receive guidance from professional storytellers.

Saturday evening concludes with Naughty Tales, a special adults-only program of stories that may make you grab your pearls.

Story Shop Brings Storytelling Into Downtown Ojai

Also on Saturday, festivalgoers can stop by the Story Shop, a special festival gathering place where visitors can connect with the world of storytelling in a casual, welcoming setting from 9:30am to 5pm.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, the Story Shop will host a FREE mini concert featuring Lipbone Redding, offering another opportunity for families, visitors and community members to enjoy festival entertainment at no charge.

The Story Shop adds another dimension to the weekend, creating a place where people can drop in, experience a little of the festival and become part of Ojai’s storytelling community and do a little shopping for the special people in your life.

A Full Weekend of Stories

Friday, October 23, includes special youth performances at Libbey Bowl, introducing young audiences to some of the nation’s top storytellers.

The festival’s youth outreach extends beyond the weekend itself, with professional storytellers also visiting area schools for assemblies and educational programs surrounding the festival dates.

Friday’s public schedule continues with storytelling performances and workshops, including another free Story Swap, followed in the evening by Laughing Night and late-night Spooky Stories.

The weekend concludes Sunday, October 25, with Happy Trails, a relaxed farewell gathering featuring mimosa’s, a continental brunch buffet, music from Madrigali and final stories from festival favorites.

Storytelling for the Whole Community

For almost three decades, the Ojai Storytelling Festival has brought exceptional storytellers from across the country and around the world to the Ojai Valley. Festival audiences experience everything from poignant personal stories and comedy to folktales, music, and cultural traditions.

“Storytelling is one of the rare art forms that can grab the heart of a child, a parent and a grandparent all at the same time,” said Kara Martin, Executive Director. “With Kids Free Saturday and events like the free concert at Sam’s Place and the Story Shop mini concert, we want to make it easy for everyone in our community to experience the festival, whether they come for one story or spend the entire weekend with us.”

The Ojai Storytelling Festival is produced by Performances To Grow On, an Ojai-based nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing high-quality performing arts experiences to children, families and audiences throughout the region.

PERFORMANCES TO GROW ON

Building a future where live storytelling remains a vital, inclusive force, connecting us through time, cultures, and generations.

We are dedicated to sharing Storytelling across diverse cultures and among generations to create inclusive, meaningful opportunities for learning, sharing, and creative expression. Through the Ojai Storytelling Festival and our year-round Youth Programming, we protect and preserve the tradition of storytelling and foster connections between master storytellers and emerging voices.