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SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 30, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is seeking community perspectives to help shape the future of the City’s parks, open spaces, recreation facilities, and programs. Feedback will be used to develop the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, which will establish a long-term vision for Santa Barbara’s parks and recreation system to help define priorities and guide future improvements.

Parks and Recreation staff spent the summer connecting with residents in City parks and at community and school events to inform them about the Master Plan and hear about their experiences, needs, and priorities for the future of Santa Barbara’s parks, facilities, and programs. The outreach phase culminates this fall with the launch of a community survey to ensure everyone has an opportunity to share their input.

The community survey is available in English and Spanish and will be open through October 31.

“This is an opportunity for the community to share what they enjoy in City parks as well as their priorities for the future,” said Jill Zachary, Parks and Recreation Director. “We want people to think beyond what exists today and imagine what could be different, better, or new. This is a chance for everyone to dream big and share their vision for the future.”

Completing the survey is one of the most important opportunities for the public to shape the Master Plan while it is still being developed. Although there will be additional opportunities to participate as the planning process continues, feedback received before the survey closes will have the greatest influence on the draft plan.

An independent research firm, ETC Institute, is also conducting a statistically valid survey by directly contacting a representative sample of community members. This effort is intended to ensure the Master Plan reflects the perspectives of the community as a whole, including people who may not regularly participate in public meetings, respond to surveys, or use City parks or recreation programs.

The Department will host six in-person workshops and one virtual workshop for community members who would like to learn more about the Master Plan before completing the survey. The same presentation will be provided at each workshop, allowing community members to attend whichever is most convenient. Workshops will include a brief presentation followed by an opportunity to ask questions and share feedback with staff.

Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend. Spanish translation will be provided.

Parks and Recreation Master Plan Workshops

October 14 through October 24

Series Info

Community Workshop # 1

Wednesday, October 14, 2026

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Riviera Ridge School (2130 Mission Ridge Road)

Community Workshop #2

Thursday, October 15, 2026

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

MacKenzie Center (3111 State Street)

Community Workshop #3

Saturday, October 17, 2026

10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

La Cumbre Junior High (2255 Modoc Road)

Community Workshop #4

Tuesday, October 20, 2026

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Washington Elementary (290 Lighthouse Road)

Community Workshop #5

Thursday, October 22, 2026

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Louise Lowry Davis Center (111 W. Victoria Street)

Community Workshop #6

Saturday, October 24, 2026

10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Franklin Neighborhood Center (1136 E. Montecito Street)

Parks and Recreation Master Plan Virtual Workshop

Wednesday, October 21, 2026

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Register for the Zoom webinar

Learn more about the Parks and Recreation Master Plan and take the survey at Parks and Recreation Master (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/PRMP).