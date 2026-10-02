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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — October 1, 2026 — Santa Barbara Adventure Company has been selected by the National Park Service to receive a new 10-year concession contract to continue guiding visitor experiences and guest services at Scorpion Anchorage on Santa Cruz Island in Channel Islands National Park.

Under the new contract, which begins in 2027, Santa Barbara Adventure Company, doing business as Channel Islands Adventure Company, will continue to operate guided sea kayak tours, guided snorkel tours, snorkel equipment rentals, and convenience sales at Scorpion Anchorage.

This selection continues a nearly two-decade relationship with Channel Islands National Park. The company has operated guided sea kayak tours within the park since 2007 and has served as the concessioner at Scorpion Anchorage under its current 10-year contract since 2017.

“We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to continue serving visitors to Channel Islands National Park for another 10 years,” said Michael Cohen, President of Santa Barbara Adventure Company. “Santa Cruz Island is an extraordinary place, and we take seriously the responsibility that comes with helping people experience it. We’re grateful to the National Park Service for the opportunity to continue this work and excited to build on everything our team has accomplished.”

Over the past decade, the company has helped connect visitors with the natural and cultural resources of Santa Cruz Island through professionally guided outdoor experiences at Scorpion Anchorage. Its approach incorporates environmental education, responsible recreation, Leave No Trace principles, marine wildlife awareness, and conservation stewardship. As a Certified Green Business, the company also employs sustainability practices ranging from waste reduction and responsible purchasing to solar-powered island operations.

“Our guides are at the heart of what we do,” said Cohen. “They bring together technical expertise, local knowledge, and a genuine passion for the Channel Islands. For us, these trips are about much more than kayaking or snorkeling. They’re an opportunity to help people develop a deeper understanding of this remarkable place and why it deserves to be protected.”

The company has also received extensive national recognition in recent years, including being named the No. 1 Kayak Tour in the U.S. by USA Today readers in 2026, 2025, and 2024 and the No. 1 Best Adventure Tour Company by Newsweek in 2026. Its Channel Islands sea cave kayaking experience was also recognized as a Sunset Travel Award winner in 2026 and 2025.

The new concession contract provides the opportunity to continue serving Channel Islands National Park visitors for another decade while building on a longstanding commitment to high-quality guided experiences, responsible recreation, environmental education, and stewardship of the Channel Islands.

About Santa Barbara Adventure Company

Santa Barbara Adventure Company provides professionally guided outdoor adventures and experiences throughout California’s Central Coast and Channel Islands National Park. Within the park, it operates as Channel Islands Adventure Company, providing guided sea cave kayaking and snorkeling experiences from Scorpion Anchorage on Santa Cruz Island.

For more information, visit SBAdventureCo.com.