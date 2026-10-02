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SANTA BARBARA, Calif., (October 1, 2026) — As Santa Barbara Botanic Garden marks its 100th anniversary, the institution that pioneered a botanic garden devoted exclusively to native plants is setting its sights on a larger challenge: bringing a century of conservation science and horticultural expertise into everyday landscapes across California’s Central Coast and beyond. To achieve this, the Garden has launched a $30 million Centennial Campaign which will support a vision that extends well beyond the Garden’s grounds, equipping communities to restore habitat, protect native species, and help shape a more resilient future.

“Over the past century, we have built the scientific collections, conservation expertise, and community relationships that make meaningful change possible,” said Steve Windhager, Ph.D., executive director of Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “Our next chapter is about putting that knowledge to work to ensure that biodiversity and humans can both thrive in the areas we live, work and play. We want native plant conservation to become part of daily life and in the choices people make at home, the landscapes communities create, and the policies that shape our region.”

Founded in 1926, the Garden has grown from a local destination into a global leader in native plant conservation, and a vital resource whose work connects the survival of native plants with the health and well-being of people. The scale of the Garden’s work has also grown substantially. In 2010 the Garden had just two offsite projects, compared to more than 50 active conservation projects today, reaching from Mendocino County to Baja California and east to the Sierra Nevada. The Garden’s Herbarium and Lichenarium house more than 220,000 scientific specimens that inform the understanding and protection of California’s extraordinary biodiversity. Nearly 5 million seeds in its conservation Seed Bank safeguard over 400 at-risk species, serving as the insurance against catastrophe in the wild. In the last decade alone, the Garden has also contributed to 49 native plant discoveries and nomenclatural updates, advancing the scientific knowledge essential to protecting California’s flora.

That scientific leadership is matched by a growing role in the community. Native landscape projects along State Street and at Elings Park, Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens, Hammond’s Meadow County Open Space (Shalawa), and demonstration sites in the Cuyama Valley show how conservation can take root in shared spaces. The Garden’s California Native Plant Landscaper Certification program has trained more than 200 graduates to help residents and businesses transform their landscapes. School visits, summer camp, public classes, and family programs connect thousands of people from younger generations with the natural world and the knowledge to care for it.

A $30 million Investment in the Next Century

The Garden’s vision centers on three connected strategies to ensure biodiversity thrives: growing the native plant movement, protecting and regenerating ecosystem health, and inspiring lasting stewardship. To advance this vision, the Garden has established a $30 million Centennial Campaign. The goal is divided equally among three complementary investments:

Connected Communities | $10 million for programs

This investment will extend the Garden’s reach into home gardens, schools, and community landscapes. Funding will support demonstration gardens across Santa Barbara County, expanded youth programs, professional training, and broader sharing of research and horticultural knowledge. The goal is to give more people the inspiration, skills, and resources to grow and protect native plants where they live, work, and play.

Rooted in Place | $10 million for capital improvements

This investment will improve ADA accessibility throughout the Garden, creating more opportunities for visitors of diverse abilities to explore, learn, and connect with native plants. Pathway improvements will make the Garden more welcoming and easier to navigate. Funding will also support an interior remodel of the existing Garden Shop building to serve as a visitor center, adapting the space to better meet guests’ and staff needs while preserving the building’s exterior. The Garden will also add a food service window serving beverages, sandwiches, salads, and snacks to visitors.

A Legacy for the Future | $10 million for endowment

Strengthening the endowment will provide lasting resources for research, education, advocacy, and conservation leadership. Current gifts, together with future estate gifts through wills and trusts, will help sustain the Garden’s mission and protect native plants for generations to come.

Mark Funk and Nancy Weiss co-chair the campaign’s Steering Committee, with support from, Garden Trustees, community leaders and an Honorary Committee.

“A century ago, people who believed in the beauty and value of native plants invested in a future they would never fully see. We are living with the gifts of that generosity today,” said Mark Funk and Nancy Weiss, campaign co-chairs. “Now it’s our turn. With scientific leadership, knowledge, and vision, the Garden is uniquely positioned to help protect our environment and build a thriving future. We invite everyone inspired by the Garden to join us in this work.

The Garden invites community members, businesses, and philanthropic partners to help bring this vision to life by supporting the Centennial Campaign. Contributions will help bring native plants into more neighborhoods, open new opportunities for discovery, and sustain the science that protects California’s extraordinary biodiversity. To explore ways to give and become part of the Garden’s next century of impact, visit SBBotanicGarden.org/100 .

About Santa Barbara Botanic Garden