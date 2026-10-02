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Santa Barbara Humane is teaming up with Hill’s Pet Nutrition (Hill’s) for Hill’s “Home Sweet Homecoming” adoption campaign from October 1 through October 4, 2026. Inspired by the excitement of school homecoming, the campaign celebrates the new beginnings of welcoming a pet home.

Since 2002, the Hill’s Food, Shelter & Love program has helped more than 16 million cats and dogs find new homes and has provided more than $300 million in pet nutrition to feed pets across its partner shelters, including the dogs and cats at Santa Barbara Humane. As a proud partner of the program, Santa Barbara Humane is joining shelters nationwide in celebrating Hill’s “Home Sweet Homecoming” and bringing the excitement to our local communities to help deserving shelter pets find homes this fall.

During the campaign, Hill’s will contribute up to $100,000 to offset adoption fees at select Food, Shelter & Love partner locations in the United States. At Santa Barbara Humane, adoption fees will be waived for eligible large dogs weighing 40 pounds or more. Adopters will also receive a New Pet Parent Kit from Hill’s, which includes a starter bag of Hill’s Science Diet, coupons, and helpful post-adoption tips.

“Larger dogs can sometimes spend more time waiting for someone to choose them, even though they have so much to offer as companions,” said Kerri Burns, CEO of Santa Barbara Humane.

“This campaign is an opportunity to give these dogs some extra attention and encourage people who may be thinking about adoption to come meet them. We have wonderful dogs with a wide range of personalities waiting at both of our campuses, and we hope this weekend helps more of them find the right match.”

Who: Santa Barbara Humane and Hill’s Pet Nutrition

What: Local “Home Sweet Homecoming” adoption campaign, featuring waived adoption fees for eligible large dogs (40+ lbs.)

When: October 1- 4,2026. Adoptions are open from 12:00–4:30 p.m. each day.

Where: Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Barbara Campus ( 5399 Overpass Rd.) and Santa Maria Campus (1687 W. Stowell Rd.)

Why: To celebrate homecoming season and help local shelter pets (especially large dogs who often wait longer for adoption) find new homes.

Website: SBHumane.org and HillsPet.com/Shelter

Social Media: @SBHumane and @HillsPet on Instagram and Facebook***

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for more than 139 years. The organization’s campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide affordable veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption services, and socially conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive federal funding, it relies on local donor support to help thousands of animals and families throughout Santa Barbara County each year. Santa Barbara Humane is an independent organization and is not aﬃliated with the Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA.