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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara MTD is announcing the expansion of its on-demand microtransit service, The Wave, to Carpinteria which just launched on September 16, 2026. The new service area includes much of the City of Carpinteria, along with select adjacent unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County, including Santa Claus Lane.

Microtransit is a flexible, on-demand, curb-to-curb service providing trips between any two points within a specified zone for a flat fare using an accessible van. The Wave first launched in Goleta and Isla Vista in April 2025, and the addition of the Carpinteria zone expands the service to another South Coast community.

Riders order a ride using the TransLoc app or by calling MTD’s Customer Service Center at 805-963-3366. Much like a rideshare app, riders make a reservation by selecting their pick-up and drop-off locations within the service zone. Rides can be booked in the moment or up to a week in advance.

The Carpinteria service zone allows riders to request on-demand trips throughout the area, connecting Downtown Carpinteria, surrounding neighborhoods, Santa Claus Lane, and other destinations within the zone. Pick-up and drop-off locations must be on streets that are safe and drivable. A map of the Carpinteria service zone is attached.

The Wave’s Carpinteria service is currently operating Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Rides are complementary for an introductory period, but starting November 1, 2026, the regular one-way fare will be $3.00, and seniors 65 and over and people with disabilities pay $1.50. Payment is accepted by cash with exact change, debit or credit card, or a contactless-enabled mobile wallet.

Riders can transfer for free from The Wave to any MTD fixed-route bus within 60 minutes and can request a transfer from the driver. The Wave vehicles are equipped with wheelchair ramps and can accommodate qualifying wheelchairs and three-wheeled scooters.

The expansion into Carpinteria marks the next phase of The Wave pilot program as MTD continues to explore flexible, on-demand transportation options for communities throughout the South Coast. The Wave is funded by one-time grant funds from the State of California’s Low-Carbon Transit Operations Program.

Full details, a map of the service area, and frequently asked questions about The Wave can be found at sbmtd.gov/thewave.