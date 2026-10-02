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Conceptual landscape site plan for the future Santa Ynez Valley Children’s Museum outdoor STEAM Discovery Campus in Buellton. Rendering provided by DMHA. | Credit: Courtesy

Architectural site plan for the future Santa Ynez Valley Children’s Museum outdoor STEAM Discovery Campus in Buellton. Rendering provided by DMHA. | Credit: Courtesy

Buellton Mayor David Silva paints garden beds alongside Buellton students at the future Santa Ynez Valley Children’s Museum site in Buellton. | Credit: Courtesy

BUELLTON, Calif. — The Santa Ynez Valley Children’s Museum (SYVCM), in partnership with the City of Buellton, is thrilled to announce a transformational $2 million investment from the State of California to support the development of the Children’s Museum and its outdoor STEAM Discovery Campus in Buellton.

The funding marks a major milestone for a project years in the making and provides the resources needed to move the Museum from planning and permitting into construction. SYVCM extends its sincere gratitude to Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón for her support of this important State investment in children, families, arts, culture, and education on the Central Coast. The Museum also thanks City Manager Scott Wolfe, Mayor David Silva, the Buellton City Council, the Buellton Planning Commission, and the City of Buellton for their partnership and continued commitment to bringing this project to fruition.

“For years the City of Buellton has expressed the need to create the first Santa Ynez Valley Children’s Museum to support our families and develop their lifelong love of learning. I am proud to have secured $2 million in state funding to help break ground on this vital community resource that will provide learning and gathering opportunities for our community. I want to thank the City of Buellton and Mayor David Silva for their commitment to bringing this project to life. We look forward to celebrating its completion in the near future,” said Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón.

“This project is an investment in Buellton’s future and in the generations of families who will call this community home,” said Buellton Mayor David Silva. “I am incredibly proud that we have helped create a place where local children and students will be able to learn, explore, play, and make memories for decades to come. Long after our time in City leadership is over, this will be a space that continues serving families, and that is a legacy our entire community can be proud of.”

A Year of Tremendous Growth

The announcement comes during a year of significant growth for the Santa Ynez Valley Children’s Museum. Since January, the organization has added seven new Board members, established a dedicated Planning and Facilities Committee, secured $300,000 in additional local City funding, and now secured $2 million in State funding to advance the project.

SYVCM has also submitted its final project plans to the City of Buellton for Planning Commission consideration. Once the necessary approvals and permits are secured through the City of Buellton and Santa Barbara County, the Museum will be able to move into the construction phase.As part of that process, the existing site will first be cleared so the new campus can be constructed in compliance with all applicable requirements. While rebuilding the entire site is a significant undertaking, the new funding brings tremendous opportunity. Rather than developing the Museum incrementally over many years, SYVCM now has the funding to move forward with the campus as a comprehensive project.

Construction will proceed in accordance with applicable public works and prevailing wage requirements.

A Community Investment for Generations

The Museum is envisioned as much more than a traditional children’s museum. The outdoor STEAM Discovery Campus will create opportunities for hands-on learning, creativity, exploration, arts and culture, environmental education, and community connection for children and families throughout the Santa Ynez Valley and surrounding region.

“We always need more opportunities for arts and culture and more places where people can gather, learn, and play,” said Jillian Knight, Operations and Board Member for the Santa Ynez Valley Children’s Museum. “This funding allows us to take the years of planning behind this project and turn those plans into something tangible for our community.”

SYVCM extends its deepest appreciation to every staff member, Board member, volunteer, donor, community supporter, professional partner, and advocate who helped move the Museum to this point. From early fundraising and community events to design, engineering, planning, compliance, and countless volunteer hours, this project represents the collective work of people who believed the Santa Ynez Valley deserved a dedicated place for children and families.

The Santa Ynez Valley Children’s Museum looks forward to sharing additional information regarding the Planning Commission process, permitting, construction timeline, and opportunities for the community to remain involved as the project advances.