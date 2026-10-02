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SANTA BARBARA, CA – For 22 years, the Santa Barbara Yacht Club (SBYC) has raced boats to raise funds and friends to benefit the Community Care Programs and charitable mission of VNA Health; and on Saturday, September 12, the SBYC 22nd Annual Charity Regatta was a SOLD-OUT SUCCESS. It was a spectacular day on the water, with sunshine, a perfect breeze, and the ocean sparkling as the backdrop for a truly special celebration.

What made the day extraordinary, however, was not just the beautiful setting—it was the incredible generosity and enthusiasm of everyone who came together in support of VNA Health. On behalf of SBYC Commodore MATT WILSON, Charity Regatta Co-Chair CAROLINE BAKER, and Staff Commodore & Charity Regatta Co-Chair FRANCIE LUFKIN we are grateful for the generosity and enthusiasm of everyone who came together in support of VNA Health. Club members, community friends, families, sponsors, volunteers, boat owners, crews, supporters, and SBYC Staff led by General Manager RICHARD NAHAS and Events and Food & Beverage Manager KAYLA HOUSEHOLDER, played a part in making the day such a tremendous success.

Race Boat Co-Chairs SHARI GUILFOYLE and SHERI ECKMANN ensured the race was filled with excitement and highlighted the joy of racing along the Santa Barbara coastline. At 2 PM the Regatta began with a booming start led by SBYC Race Director, BRAD SCHAUPETER, with 28 race boats competing for the top spots across four different boat classes.

Thank you to Spectator Boat Co-Chairs JULIE HINKLE and TERESA KOONTZ for bringing together 18 spectator boats, getting more than 150 guests out on the water. Spectators got an up close and personal look at the action of the Regatta as they cruised along the race and learned of the boating lifestyle from CAROL KALLMAN and her team of spectator boat hostesses.

While they did not race themselves, the Celebrity Skippers honored this year were VNA Health’s Home Health Aides (HHAs): LENA CHAVEZ, LUCIA FIGUEROA, MARTHA LYNES, BLANCA MUÑOZ, JUANA MUÑOZ, ALEX VELAZQUEZ, and LAURA VELAZQUEZ. This dedicated group of caregivers bridges the gap between clinical and personal care, promoting patient well-being by monitoring clinical conditions and helping manage medications. With comprehensive training in medical and non-medical skills, HHAs provide companionship, comfort, and emotional support to patients and their families, making a meaningful difference every day.

For 22 years, the continued support of Santa Barbara Yacht Club through their Charity Regatta has not only raised over $3 million cumulatively, but also a greater understanding about the medical services that VNA Health provides. VNA Health has cared for many SBYC members, families, and friends, and continues to provide compassionate care and a safe harbor for everyone in our community, regardless of financial resources or insurance coverage.

VNA Health is the only nonprofit, medically-licensed comprehensive home health and hospice care agency in Santa Barbara County. Founded as a nonprofit health care organization in 1908, VNA Health is committed to its charitable mission. Every dollar raised through the Charity Regatta helps VNA Health continue its mission of providing trusted, compassionate, and meaningful care to individuals and families throughout our community.

The generosity of SBYC has strengthened VNA Health’s ability to maintain being the communities cornerstone of holistic care since 1908. Helping patients maintain dignity, comfort, and quality of life — whether recovering from trauma or spending their final days in the comfort of the place they call home. Together, SBYC and VNA Health ensure local families, seniors, and vulnerable neighbors have access to vital healthcare services.