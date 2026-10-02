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SANTA MARIA, CA – TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2026–Santa Maria City Councilmember Gloria Soto, working in partnership with Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón, has secured $1.2 million in state funding for the City of Santa Maria, bringing critical resources to community infrastructure projects at a time when the City is facing a significant budget deficit.

The investment will help advance accessibility improvements at Simas Park and throughout Santa Maria, including improvements to sidewalks, ADA ramps, streets, and bike lanes.

Simas Park is at the heart of this investment. Located next to City Hall on South McClelland Street, the park is home to Barbettini Field, Santa Maria’s first Little League field, and has served generations of Santa Maria families. For decades, local children have learned the game, built friendships, and created lasting memories on the field. The City Council recently identified ADA improvements at Simas Park as a top priority for local capital funding. This state investment will help move that work forward without placing additional pressure on the City’s General Fund.

The $1.2 million investment will support implementation of the City’s ADA Transition Plan, including accessibility improvements at Simas Park, sidewalks, ADA ramps, streets, and bike lanes throughout Santa Maria. Improvements at Simas Park will help ensure that young athletes, families, coaches, and community members of all abilities can access and enjoy the park and Little League facilities.

“Santa Maria deserves leaders who are willing to work together, build strong partnerships, and get things done for our community,” said Councilmember Gloria Soto. “I am proud to have worked with Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón to bring these state dollars home to Santa Maria. Her leadership and commitment to our community have helped make this investment possible, and I am grateful for her partnership.”

“This $1.2 million investment will help us move forward with long-needed accessibility improvements at Simas Park while also improving sidewalks, ADA ramps, streets, and bike infrastructure across our community,” Soto continued. “Simas Park belongs to all of Santa Maria, and every resident should be able to fully access and enjoy it, regardless of ability. For generations, children have played Little League at Barbettini Field in Simas Park, and these improvements will help ensure that the park remains a welcoming and accessible place for young athletes and families for years to come. These are the kinds of investments that make a real difference in the daily lives of Santa Maria families.”

The state investment comes at an important time for Santa Maria as the City works to address infrastructure needs while navigating significant budget pressures. By securing outside funding, these projects can move forward while limiting additional demands on local General Fund and CDBG resources.

“I am proud to be able to secure this $1.2 million state investment to help ensure Simas Park can expand and reach more community members. With new sidewalks, ramps, and bike lanes, this Santa Maria park can be the inviting space it was always meant to be. Thank you to Councilmember Gloria Soto for recognizing such an important need for our community and for working with leaders across sectors to make sure these improvements became a reality,” said Senate President pro Tempore Limón.

The investment will help Santa Maria advance long-needed accessibility improvements, strengthen mobility, and ensure that public spaces and infrastructure are more accessible to residents of all abilities.