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SANTA YNEZ, CA – September 28, 2026 — The Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center will host the next installment of its free “Second Thursday at the Museum” lecture series from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, featuring Serrano Natural Health founder Katya Adachi Serrano, MD.

Dr. Adachi Serrano is a board-certified physician specializing in Family Medicine, Addiction Medicine, and Integrative Medicine. She is also an HIV Specialist and clinical herbalist with a passion for combining evidence-based medicine with holistic approaches to health and wellness. She provides specialty primary care, HIV and addiction treatment through the Santa Barbara Public Health Department and serves as faculty for the Marian Family Medicine Residency in Santa Maria. As CEO of Serrano Natural Health, she and her culinary-trained husband create herbal teas and skin salves designed to provide tasty, natural support for common things like sleep, stress, and digestion support.

As an Indigenous medicine consultant, Dr. Adachi Serrano provides presentations and workshops on culturally responsive medicine, plant medicine, and integrating an Indigenous approach to substance use treatment and medical practice. She credits her heritage – Winnebago (Ho-chunk) from the Thunder Clan, Ojibwe from White Earth, and Japanese – for inspiring Serrano Natural Health, the micro practice in Guadalupe, where she offers personalized care through herbal medicine and body work.

For this free after-hours event, Dr. Adachi Serrano will be discussing her inspiring journey as a “warrior for wellness,” and how it has informed her unique line of products and services.

All “Second Thursday at the Museum” attendees will be able to enjoy free museum admission to the Permanent Exhibit, Temporary Exhibit, and Cultural Park. Audio tours can be added to your experience for $10 per person. Admission is free, and no reservation is required.