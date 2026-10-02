We just ran into Eric Friedman and he asked that we send in a letter of support to the Santa Barbara Independent. Consider this a letter of support for his campaign for Mayor of Santa Barbara.

I have been watching the Santa Barbara City Council meetings via their web page for years now and feel he has the right temperament and quest for knowledge that we need for mayor. He was the only councilmember who took the time to actually do some research about closing State Street to cars. He has repeatedly shown an ability to gather facts and listen to the people. For this reason, we support Mr. Friedman wholeheartedly.