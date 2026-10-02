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SANTA YNEZ, CA — Surfnet Communications, Inc. (Surfnet), an internet service provider focused on bridging the digital divide for rural residents, today announced it has been awarded $9.2 million from the California Public Utilities Commission — bringing the total grants won by Surfnet to more than $55 million since 2024 — to more than 360 homes in Santa Ynez.

Surfnet has led the charge to bring high-speed, fiber internet to rural communities in Santa Cruz, San Luis Obispo and Santa Clara counties. This latest grant will bring Surfnet into Santa Barbara County to provide internet to rural communities.

“Surfnet started as a local internet service provider looking to create a connection between the world wide web and homes in the furthest corners of our community,” said Ken Nye, Chief Operating Officer for Surfnet. “Since our humble beginnings, we’ve been committed to bringing high-speed internet to rural residents who had to settle for unreliable connections. That work has touched the Central Coast and now, we are excited and proud to bring Surfnet Fiber to rural Santa Barbara County.”

Bridging the Digital Divide

Surfnet is capitalizing on its more than 25 years of experience in building internet infrastructure to bring high-speed, fiber internet to rural residents. Surfnet began providing wireless internet services to residents in mountainous communities that posed unique challenges to the development of internet infrastructure.

As construction begins in Santa Barbara County this fall, Surfnet will leverage its experience with mountain communities to create infrastructure to bridge the digital divide between the internet and rural communities. Enhanced connectivity is increasingly important as households rely on more bandwidth for streaming video calls, remote work, gaming and online learning. Increased speeds also help small businesses operate through faster connections and improved customer experiences.Surfnet will offer three tiers to its new Santa Barbara County customers:

Entry tier: With upload and download speeds of 100 Mbps for $50 a month

Mid tier: With upload and download speeds of 300 Mbps for $80 a month

Top tier: With upload and download speeds of 1,000 Mbps for $130 a month

Building on the Momentum Established in the Central Coast

In addition to the $9.2 million grant, Surfnet also won a separate $24 million in grant funding to bring Surfnet Fiber to rural communities Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties. Work in all of those counties is expected to begin this fall.

By planning and building fiber infrastructure, Surfnet can increase internet speeds for locals without the need to retrofit the technology. Customers who want to find out if they qualify for Surfnet Fiber can visit http://www.surfnetc.com.

About Surfnet Communications, Inc.

Locally-owned and headquartered in Santa Cruz County, Surfnet Communications, Inc. is dedicated to advancing internet access and promoting digital inclusion across Central California’s coastal regions. With a focus on sustainable and resilient infrastructure, Surfnet aims to enhance connectivity for underserved communities, ensuring reliable and high-speed internet services to support economic growth and social well-being. Learn more at http://www.surfnetc.com.