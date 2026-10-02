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SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 30, 2026

Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – August 31, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara collected $4.4 Million in Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) for August 2026, the second month in the City’s fiscal year.

Year to date, the City has collected $9.3 Million in overall TOT, of which approximately $8.2 Million came from hotels and $1.1 Million from short-term rentals. Year to date, total TOT revenues are coming in 8.3% above budget.

The Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) is a Tax on “Transient” guests staying in any hotel, inn, motel, or other commercial lodging establishment for a period of less than 30 days.

The City’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $37.2 Million, of which $31.0 Million is budgeted in the General Fund.

View the Transient Occupancy Tax Table. The City’s TOT tax rate is 12.0%, of which 10.0% goes to the City’s General Fund and the remaining 2.0% goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.

For additional current and historical financial data, visit the City’s Budget & Reporting webpage.