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SANTA YNEZ, CA – September 28, 2026 – Known for recreating the music, energy, and stage presence of The Rolling Stones, Jumping Jack Flash will bring its live tribute performance to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 16. Tickets for the show are $25.

Founded in 2005 in Southern California, Jumping Jack Flash has spent more than two decades entertaining audiences throughout the United States and internationally with its high-energy tribute to one of rock and roll’s most legendary bands. Named after The Rolling Stones’ popular track, “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” the band currently features Jon McCracken, Matt Quilter, David A. Williams, frontman Joey Infante, and founding member Young Hutchison. Together, they have mastered the art of authentically recreating the essence of The Rolling Stones through their sound, style, and swagger.

Audiences can expect to hear classic rock favorites including The Rolling Stones’ major hits like “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Start Me Up,” “Paint It Black,” “Satisfaction (I Can’t Get No Satisfaction),” and many more.

Don’t miss an opportunity to experience Jumping Jack Flash celebrate The Rolling Stones with a live tribute performance in one of the most popular entertainment venues in Santa Barbara County.