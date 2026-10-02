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Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Travelers will encounter a lane reduction on westbound Highway 246 (W. Ocean Ave) in Lompoc beginning Tuesday, October 6.

The lane reduction will be in place October 6 through October 8 from 9 am to 4 pm as crews remove a dead Canary Island Pine Tree between U Street and T Street.

Message and directional signs will alert travelers in advance of the area under traffic control. Please allow for extra time for your travels through the area.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca. gov/