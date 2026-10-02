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SANTA BARBARA, CA – VNA Health has named Sena Woodall, RN, MSN, MBA as its next Chief Operating Officer (COO), following the retirement of her predecessor and mentor Jo Ann Mack.

“For those of us who are honored to serve in home health and hospice care, we say it is a calling,” shared Kieran Shah, President & CEO of VNA Health. “Sena has followed that calling. She will be integral to helping our clinical teams continue to provide excellent patient care through accessibility, empowerment, and innovation in a changing healthcare environment, while remaining committed to our legacy of trusted and compassionate care.”

In her new role as COO, Woodall provides the overall direction for home health and hospice services. Establishing, implementing, and evaluating goals and objectives for home health and hospice services that meet and promote the standards of excellence and quality, contributing to VNA Health’s organizational mission driven philosophy.

Woodall first joined VNA Health in 2018 serving as a Hospice Manager and then as Director of Hospice. She rejoined VNA Health in 2023 as Senior Director of Hospice and was promoted to Vice President of Operations.

Woodall received her Bachelor of Arts in Visual Communication and a Minor in Art History from the University of Arizona. In 2016, she received her Master of Science in Nursing with an emphasis in Leadership in Healthcare Systems and a Practicum in Nursing Leadership; and in 2021 she received a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in Healthcare Management.

ABOUT VNA HEALTH

Founded in 1908, VNA Health is California’s third oldest Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) and continues to be a leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home healthcare, helping patients and their families at any age or stage in life … live well at home … wherever they reside and call home. VNA Health provides Home Health Care, Palliative Care, Hospice Care, Bereavement Care, and Community Care programs such as the Loan Closet, Music Services, Pet Therapy, and We Honor Veterans. VNA Health also offers Serenity House, California’s largest nonprofit in-patient hospice facility. VNA Health has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® in Home Health Care, Palliative Care, and Hospice Care; and a 5-Star Patient Satisfaction Rating, 4.5-Star Quality Rating, and 4-Star family Caregiver Satisfaction Rating from CMS. Licensed to serve the communities of Santa Barbara County, Ventura County and San Luis Obispo County, the vision of VNA Health is that every person lives with health and dignity. For more information about VNA Health go online to http://www.vna.health or call 805.965.5555.