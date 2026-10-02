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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. September 28, 2026: For the second year in a row Westerlay Orchids has partnered with Albertsons, Kroger, Treadway Floral, Morgan Creek Growers, and Coast Produce to raise much needed money for breast cancer research, donating $2 from every 5” Pink Gemstone orchid and $1 from every 3” Pink Gemstone orchid sold during October Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The money will be distributed to cancer research centers determined by each retailer. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer in their lifetime.

“Breast cancer touches just about everyone, either directly or through a loved one,” says Westerlay president Toine Overgaag. “The Pink Gemstone is a flower of beauty and hope, and the perfect orchid to be part of this meaningful partnership with Albertsons, Kroger, and Sobeys.”

Cancer Research Centers benefitting from the funds:

Albertsons:

Stanford Medicine

Sobeys:

The BC Cancer Foundation

Kroger:

The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

The Keck School of Medicine at USC

The University of Arizona Foundation – Ginny L. Clements Breast Cancer Research Institute

The University of Colorado Cancer Center

Westerlay Orchids is a third-generation, family-owned orchid farm that values quality, connection, and environmental care. They grow over 4 million orchids annually, from ‘flask to finish,’ in Carpinteria, California, with a focus on sustainability, producing long-lasting orchids and giving back to the community that has supported them.

Westerlay offers delivery to commercial buyers, wholesalers, floral retailers, interior designers, and more in California, Arizona, Nevada, and the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit http://www.westerlay.com.