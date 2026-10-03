As he drove in his new, recently gifted limo toward the unveiling of the new Trump Triumphant Grand Arch, the President had conflicting feelings. A part of him felt fulfilled that he’d finally gotten credit for defeating Persia. However, there was still far too much dissent coming from his despised enemies.

His team correctly reasoned that scheduling the demolition of the Kennedy Center on the same day as the unveiling of the Grand Arch would focus public attention on his great victory in the Middle East. So, an easy fix. Put together an opening that leaves the public slack jawed. He’d learned his lessons with his car races and wrestling matches. This had to be a show that you couldn’t not watch.

He’d been able to get the top names in entertainment by simply letting their agents know that they would be unmercifully audited by the IRS for the rest of their lives if their clients didn’t show up. It worked and every big-name in mass media was on board to preform.

With an unlimited budget, his people had put together a military parade that North Korea, China, and Moscow would drool over.

Providing all-expenses-paid trips to Washington for the top marching American bands, both high school and university, had rounded off what would be the greatest public spectacle in United States history.

His last opinion poll had him drawing less than a 25 percent approval rating, so he’d simply made opinion polls illegal.

Finally, his ability to ensure that election returns were always favorable to his side had quickly secured healthy majorities in both Congress and State legislatures.

As he waved to the hundreds of thousands of spectators who’d come to watch the festivities at the Grand Arch, he thought to himself that indeed, his had been a life well-lived and today, he’d finally announce that he’d reluctantly agreed to serve another term. He had, indeed, made the name Donald Trump great again.