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EVENT RESCHEDULED

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Akram Khan Company has had to postpone its October 6 performance of Thikra: Night of Remembering . The event has been rescheduled for Tuesday, October 20 at 7:30 PM at The Granada Theatre.

Please note the new date in your calendar, and advise ticket holders to keep their original tickets for admission on October 20. If they shared tickets with someone else, or gave them as a gift, they should be sure to notify the current ticket holder.

Questions? Contact the A&L Ticket Office at (805) 893-3535 or info@ artsandlectures.ucsb.edu , Mon-Fri, 10 AM-5 PM.

Sincerely,

Arts & Lectures