Where Did Our Neighborhood Ballot Drop Boxes Go?

On Santa Barbara’s Westside, the official ballot drop box outside San Andres Hardware at 635 West Micheltorena Street was a familiar place to return a ballot. Just before the last election, while there to drop off my ballot, neighbors and I found that it was gone. We had not expected to lose that option. I spoke with Hardware Store folks and asked if they knew why it was gone, they did not. They appreciate having it there and had given permission. Here is the video and Instagram post at that time: WelcometoSantaBarbara

Searching on our phones for our polling place, officially the elections website said the closest one was for handicap use only. I went there anyway to drop off my official ballot. Many voters are on a break from work or school pick up and did not have time to drive all over the place looking for a safe and secure drop boxes. I worry about this reducing turnout.

We are told it is easy to drop off completed and signed ballots in secure elections drop boxes or polling places. Why were so many removed?

I am sharing my concern and asking for help. This is an important mid term election, where we also have city council, mayor and other races that may only won by small margins. It has been recommended not to use the U.S. Postal Service at this time to be on safe side that ballot is counted.

So I called the County Elections Division this afternoon, to ask about the Westside box. After checking, a kind staff member told me its removal was a “budget issue.”

I want to ask Joseph Holland for a fuller explanation and will reach out, and appreciate help as we need to communicate and educate voters by October 5:

Why would the person in charge of our elections take away existing secure drop boxes without notice? What was the cost and benefit? How much will it cost to put one or more of them back?

Who chose the locations and and how?

Were the businesses and residents who relied on these boxes notified?

Did the county examine how far people would need to travel to return a ballot without using the mail?

I asked for his direct email or phone number so I could reach out directly. The staff member directed me to ElectionsSupport@countyofsb.org to send my question for Joe Holland. If you want to email as well, send attention to Joseph Holland re: Missing Secure Ballot Boxes – Please Return by Oct 5.

This matters to me because the county’s own 2026 voter guide strongly encourages voters to use an official secure ballot drop box whenever possible. A voter who has walked to the same neighborhood box for years should not have to discover its absence while holding a completed ballot.

I also looked at the county’s published voter guides. The 2024 guide lists the San Andres Hardware box. It also lists a box at the Eastside Branch Library, 1102 East Montecito Street. Now, neither the Westside or the Eastside secure drop box location appears in the county’s November 2026 guide, and that guide lists no replacement within either neighborhood.

Across Santa Barbara County, the 2024 guide listed 30 official drop boxes. The 2026 guide lists 18. Comparing those lists raises questions about access well beyond my neighborhood. It does not tell us when each decision was made or why.

I am asking Registrar of Voters Joe Holland to restore official boxes in the Westside and Eastside by October 5, the date printed in the county voter guide for the start of drop box availability, and to explain the countywide changes publicly. I will share this concern with local news media.

If you used either neighborhood box, I would like to hear what its loss means for you. Also, be sure to vote, and to find the official election location for your ballot. Every vote counts and I hope this does not limit voter participation.

For voters: Please check the county’s current official drop box list before traveling to a box. The 2026 voter guide also explains how to return a ballot at an elections office or polling place.

I hope this is helpful. Let me know your thoughts!