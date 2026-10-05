When I first heard the term “rape culture” in a sociology class at UCLA in the early ’70s, I balked at the term. I wasn’t sure what it meant and like many people I was unaware of how common sexual assault was. In fact, I was slightly offended that it generally referred to males because I grew up with an assertive mother, a supportive father, and a fortunate sister, and was taught to respect females and treat all people with compassion.

I have since learned that my closest female friend was raped by a stranger in her own home, that multiple male and female clients with developmental disabilities I worked with had been sexually abused, that many college students I taught had been raped, and that over 400,000 Americans age 12 and older are sexually assaulted every year. Combined with a man who’s been accused of sexual abuse by over two dozen women, was found liable for sexual assault, bragged about grabbing women “by the pussy,” and is a known associate of the leader of a pedophile ring, being elected president of the U.S. twice, it is now very clear to me that America is a “societal environment that normalizes, trivializes, or excuses sexual violence through prevailing attitudes about gender, power, and sexuality.”

The recent exposure of the rape of an intoxicated young woman by multiple members of a college fraternity with no substantial consequences for the perpetrators reinforces that more must be done to stop the U.S. from being a rape culture.

As a board member of Santa Barbara’s rape crisis center, STESA: Standing Together to End Sexual Assault, I have become more aware of the local need for prevention of sexual assault and support for survivors. Last year STESA assisted more than 400 survivors and their loved ones with counseling services, medical and legal advocacy, and information and referral. Over 4,000 community members were taught about the impacts of sexual assault and prevention strategies, including 3,000 young people. STESA’s “Raise the Bar” program is working with local bars, UCSB, SBCC, and other groups to prevent drink spiking, overconsumption, and sexual assault.

Friday, October 9, STESA is holding an open house from 3-6 p.m. in its new location at 610A Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara. Please join us in recognizing this vital organization, and help prevent sexual assault and support survivors in our community.