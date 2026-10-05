Yes, I am one of “those people” who reads the New York Times. On Friday, October 2, there were two articles that struck me.

The first described the details of how Russia plans to cut off major cities in Ukraine from power, heat, and water this winter. I have been trained (as a layperson) about the Geneva Conventions, and I know these types of behaviors are strictly forbidden. The Geneva Conventions accept the fact that war exists, but it clearly outlines the limits of wartime targets. Even during times of armed conflict, it is never appropriate to specifically target civilians.

The second article that same day was titled the “Coast Guard Says it Stopped Ships Carrying Fuel to Cuba.” It went on to describe as a matter of fact that the Trump administration’s fuel blockade is “aimed at forcing political and economic transformation on the Communist-run island.” The reality is that our current blockade of Cuba is having the same impact on the civilians on the island as it is on the government.

To be very clear, I am not a fan of the Communist government in Cuba, and I believe the Cubans deserve better. I do, however consider myself to be a humanitarian who grew up believing that America always chooses to follow the moral high ground. I am distressed when I hear that we are behaving the same way that the Russians do.