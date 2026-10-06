We have an opportunity to elect a mayor whose leadership meets this moment in history — a moment when the actions of the White House stand in stark contrast to the values and priorities our city needs to thrive.

We have an opportunity to elect someone with a proven record of standing up to ICE, a pioneer in sustainability, a champion for our most vulnerable neighbors, and a leader who is tackling the difficult but necessary work of addressing our housing crisis.

We have an opportunity to elect someone who will help us further transform the energy, determination, civic engagement — and the despair — that so many in our community are feeling into meaningful action that strengthens Santa Barbara.

We have an opportunity to elect Kristen Sneddon.

I respect Kristen’s opponents and count them among my friends and trusted colleagues. But Kristen stands out for consistently demonstrating the willingness to oppose the Trump Administration when our local values are at stake.At this moment, that kind of leadership matters, and it is what our community is yearning for.

Kristen is the candidate who has the trust and enthusiastic support from the many who have effectively galvanized and led the charge against the administration.

Kristen is also the only candidate who combines a scientist’s understanding of climate and sustainability with a demonstrated commitment to protecting the character of our neighborhoods while confronting our housing crisis.She isn’t funded by developers, and she has shown the courage to challenge a housing system that leaves too many families in poverty, too many parents working multiple jobs just to get by, too many workers forced into long commutes that increase traffic and carbon emissions, and too many people living in their cars—including an alarmingly increasing number of senior women.

There is no proven blueprint for solving the housing affordability crisis or bringing skyrocketing rents under control. The renter protections now before the City Council are imperfect and unfinished. I believe Kristen is the only candidate capable of leading next year’s newly elected council to improve those policies and build a durable coalition that works for renters, landlords, and our entire community.

When problems seem intractable, it’s tempting to retreat or simply accept the status quo. Santa Barbara can’t afford either. We need the courage to keep moving forward.

At a time when the Trump administration challenges the values that define our community, who we elect as mayor is vital. Please join me in voting for Kristen Sneddon for Mayor.