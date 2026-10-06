League play is in full swing for the fall sports, and local coaches gave updates on their quest for championships and playoff berths on Monday at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Athletes of the Week

Autumn Richardson of San Marcos Cross Country Finished second individually at the Channel League Prelims meet with a time of 19:05.56. Her performance led San Marcos to a first place finish as a team.

Autumn Richardson has led the way for San Marcos High cross country this season,

On the boys’ side, Cade Mault of Santa Barbara High football racked up seven catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns. The Cal Poly soccer commit also added a 31-yard field goal and went 5-for-5 on extra points in the Dons’ 38-24 victory over Moorpark.

Cade Mault has thrives as a part of Santa Barbara’s dynamic passing attack. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Phil Womble Award

Bishop Diego junior volleyball standout Karina Urzua was presented with the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award at Monday’s luncheon, becoming the first recipient of the school year.

The Phil Womble award honors student-athletes who value and incorporate into their daily lives the following qualities: accountability, respect of teammates, opponents, and officials, honesty, positive attitude, reliability, loyalty, sportsmanship, others above self, and team above personal interest

A three-year varsity player, Urzua has helped the Cardinals reach the CIF-SS playoffs every year, including a Division 3 runner-up finish as a freshman. This season, the setter willingly moved to outside hitter to fill a team need and has flourished in the process.

“Karina reflects Bishop Diego’s core values of respect, compassion and perseverance,” coach Dillan Bennett said. “She accepted her new role with a smile.”

Bennett said Urzua’s selflessness has helped Bishop Diego reach its 10th consecutive playoff appearance.

Off the court, Urzua maintains a GPA near 4.0 and is active on campus. She has followed in the footsteps of her three older sisters all of whom had standout athletic careers at Bishop Diego and went on to become division 1 athletes in college.

“I’m extremely grateful and honored,” Urzua said. “To my coaches, for always supporting me athletically, and my parents, who instilled these characteristics in me, thank you.”

San Marcos High Girls’ Golf Shines

The Royals are 10-1 overall and 5-0 in Channel League play. Senior Mia Rocha and Junior Simrin Singh have been two key contributors throughout the season.

Rocha has been the medalist in seven matches so far this season and is a cornerstone of the program. Her season best is a score of 37 at Olivas Links.

“Between her golf skills and her sterling character you can see why we love coaching her so much and we look forward to a strong finish to the season,” said San Marcos assistant golf coach Steve Rayburn.

Singh has been the medalist on four occasions for San Marcos this season and has displayed a strong work ethic. The Royals are counting on her to be the team leader next season.

“She combines reliability and toughness with humor and charisma,” Rayburn said. “Her smile can light up a room.”

Blue-Green Rivalry

The UC Santa Barbara men’s soccer team will host Cal Poly on Saturday in a much anticipated Big West Conference match.

The Gauchos dropped a close match at Cal Poly earlier this season and will be eager to turn the tables on their home field.

“These games are always the most attended games in college soccer every year. We’re looking to host a crowd that cracks into the top 10 of all time, so we’re looking for upwards of 11,000 to 12,000 folks at Harder Stadium,” UCSB assistant communications director Eric Boose said. “It’s going to be some really high-level, intense college soccer. These are both programs that have sent guys on to play professionally. We’d love to have you out to support Santa Barbara, make some noise and beat those Mustangs.”