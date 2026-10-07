A perfect storm of talented players are making their mark for the Chargers in the pool this season
Channing Wigo finished with a match-high seven goals as the Dos Pueblos High boys’ water polo team concluded the first round of Channel League play with a 17-9 victory over rival San Marcos on Tuesday afternoon.
After a tight first quarter, Dos Pueblos steadily built its lead as the match progressed before cruising to victory. With the win, the Chargers improved to 14-5 overall and 2-0 in Channel League play. With a strong non-league slate, the Chargers have established themselves as one of the top teams in the CIF Southern Section.
The two teams went back and forth early, as Wigo opened the scoring at the 5:54 mark of the first quarter, only for Brandon Lee of San Marcos to tie the score less than a minute later.
After another Wigo goal, Lee and Ryder Wilson scored back-to-back goals for San Marcos to give the Royals a 3-2 lead with 1:25 remaining in the first quarter.
However, the San Marcos lead was short-lived, as Wyatt Warkentin and Grant Nelson closed the opening stanza with goals to put Dos Pueblos ahead 4-3.
The Chargers built their lead to 6-3 with goals by Wigo and Lucas Neushul to open the second quarter. San Marcos got back on the board with a goal by Indiana Roth off an assist from his brother, Kumani Roth, cutting the Royals’ deficit to 6-4.
Neushul’s second goal of the game, with 57 seconds remaining in the second quarter, increased the Dos Pueblos lead to 8-5, and the Chargers scored the first five goals of the third quarter to break the game open.
Dos Pueblos will host Ventura on Thursday. San Marcos (9-10 overall, 2-1 Channel League) has a bye on Thursday and will play at Ventura High next Tuesday.
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