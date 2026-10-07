A perfect storm of talented players are making their mark for the Chargers in the pool this season

Channing Wigo finished with a match-high seven goals as the Dos Pueblos High boys’ water polo team concluded the first round of Channel League play with a 17-9 victory over rival San Marcos on Tuesday afternoon.

After a tight first quarter, Dos Pueblos steadily built its lead as the match progressed before cruising to victory. With the win, the Chargers improved to 14-5 overall and 2-0 in Channel League play. With a strong non-league slate, the Chargers have established themselves as one of the top teams in the CIF Southern Section.

Lucas Neushul defends Matteo Muslera. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

The two teams went back and forth early, as Wigo opened the scoring at the 5:54 mark of the first quarter, only for Brandon Lee of San Marcos to tie the score less than a minute later.

After another Wigo goal, Lee and Ryder Wilson scored back-to-back goals for San Marcos to give the Royals a 3-2 lead with 1:25 remaining in the first quarter.

However, the San Marcos lead was short-lived, as Wyatt Warkentin and Grant Nelson closed the opening stanza with goals to put Dos Pueblos ahead 4-3.

The Chargers built their lead to 6-3 with goals by Wigo and Lucas Neushul to open the second quarter. San Marcos got back on the board with a goal by Indiana Roth off an assist from his brother, Kumani Roth, cutting the Royals’ deficit to 6-4.

Neushul’s second goal of the game, with 57 seconds remaining in the second quarter, increased the Dos Pueblos lead to 8-5, and the Chargers scored the first five goals of the third quarter to break the game open.

Dos Pueblos will host Ventura on Thursday. San Marcos (9-10 overall, 2-1 Channel League) has a bye on Thursday and will play at Ventura High next Tuesday.