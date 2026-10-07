Why am I supporting Eric Friedman for mayor of Santa Barbara?

Eric has spent his career learning how local government works. He holds a master’s in public administration and worked for 1st District supervisors Naomi Schwartz and Salud Carbajal before being elected to the Santa Barbara City Council in 2017. He is an independent thinker who does the research and holds people accountable to budgets and outcomes.

I first got to know Eric through his work as the council liaison to the Santa Barbara Airport Commission, where I serve as the commission’s vice chair. What struck me was how he operates as an elected official. He does not talk like a politician. He deals frankly with the challenges in front of us, says what he actually thinks, and does not reach for whatever answer the room wants to hear.

On the council, Eric is willing to make difficult decisions when the math demands them. He reads the city budget closely and asks whether programs are financially sustainable, not simply whether they sound good on paper. He understands that progress on housing, public safety, and infrastructure requires thinking beyond the next election.

Santa Barbara faces difficult choices. We need a mayor who engages with constituents and responds to feedback. Eric is honest about trade-offs and has the discipline to govern for the long term. Vote for Eric Friedman.