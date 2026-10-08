As a resident of District 4 and a local government official with over 50 years of experience, it is my privilege to endorse Monte Wilson for the election to Santa Barbara City Council District 4.

For too long, too many members of our City Council have focused more on addressing national issues while avoiding any constructive attempt to deal with very immediate and critical issues. The budget deficit, state street and infrastructure maintenance, just to name a few, have been neglected for far too long.

As an active participant in the Eucalyptus Hill Neighborhood Association, I am aware of the importance that the sitting councilmember plays in the lives of local residents. The effort that Monte Wilson has put forth in this campaign has been truly impressive. He has avoided criticisms of the current councilmember in spite of having much to work with. Similarly, he has not attacked his opponents, but rather continually addresses local concerns.

I am impressed with his experience, his understanding of the issues facing all of Santa Barbara and his capacity to make a difference.

I have 53 years of local government experience including serving as a police chief, acting fire chief, and city manager. I recognize the qualities needed to serve as a local elected official in Monte Wilson.

I ask District Four voters to cast their ballot for Monte Wilson.