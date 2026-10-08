I have lived in Santa Barbara for nearly 60 years and cherish my home. This means I pay attention to local and state politics and follow the candidates up for election. Having heard Eric Friedman speak about his view of the current state of local government, and his agenda if elected, I found his opinions to be based on facts, which he has at his fingertips, and I appreciate his sober assessment of our city’s present state of affairs. He is a working man with his feet on the ground and I believe he is the mayor we should elect.

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