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Seagull Over the Wharf, watercolor, 14×11 in., 2026. © Kelly Hildner | Credit: Courtesy

Great Horned Owl, watercolor, 10×8 in., 2026. © Kelly Hildner | Credit: Courtesy

Foraging Curlews, watercolor, 11×14 in., 2026. © Kelly Hildner | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA — Local watercolor artist Kelly Hildner will be Gallery 113’s November Artist of the Month, presenting Birds of the Central Coast, a collection of realistic watercolor paintings from November 1–28, 2026 in the gallery’s downstairs Artist of the Month space in La Arcada Plaza. The exhibition celebrates the variety of birds found throughout the Central Coast, from wetlands and beaches to neighborhoods and open spaces.

The collection includes shorebirds, seabirds, and familiar neighborhood species, with paintings ranging from detailed studies of individual birds to larger scenes that place birds within their coastal environments.

“I love looking for birds during long walks through our local open spaces and along our beaches,” says Hildner. “I wanted this show to celebrate the incredible diversity of local wildlife we encounter right here on the Central Coast, even though this collection barely scratches the surface.”

Hildner is a watercolor artist and conservation biologist based in Goleta. Her background in conservation informs her interest in painting local wildlife and habitat. She works primarily from her own photographs and observations, with an emphasis on the details and character of the animals she paints.

Hildner will donate 10% of her profits from the exhibition to the Santa Barbara Audubon Society to support local bird conservation and habitat protection.

The opening reception will be held Thursday, November 5, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, in conjunction with Gallery 113’s annual Art Without Boundaries exhibition. The free reception is open to the public, with light refreshments and an opportunity to meet Hildner. Also featured in the gallery’s downstairs spaces will be artists Darlene Roker and Sue Slater.

Show Details

Birds of the Central Coast — Artist of the Month: Kelly Hildner

November 1–28, 2026

Opening Reception: Thursday, November 5, 5:00–8:00 PM

Gallery 113: 1114 State St. #8, La Arcada Plaza, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Gallery Hours: Monday–Saturday, 11:00 AM–5:00 PM; Sunday, 11:00 AM–2:00 PM

About Kelly Hildner

Kelly Hildner is a watercolor artist and conservation biologist based in Goleta, California. A member of the Santa Barbara Art Association, Goleta Valley Art Association, and SCAPE, she has exhibited her work in juried exhibitions locally and nationally. Her award-winning paintings reflect her lifelong interest in the natural world and the wildlife and landscapes of coastal California.