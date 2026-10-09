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Santa Barbara — Lure Digital partnered with the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara to produce a new commercial campaign celebrating the organization’s 75th anniversary, highlighting the real people and personal stories behind its decades of impact on the Santa Barbara community.

Created around the theme “Here for You for the Past 75 Years… and for 75 More,” the campaign features local individuals whose lives have been touched by cancer and who have benefited from Cancer Foundation-funded services. Through a series of intimate interviews, cinematic visuals, and photography, the campaign brings their individual experiences together to tell a larger story of resilience, connection, and community.

Rather than taking a traditional testimonial approach, Lure Digital developed a series of personalized studio environments for each subject, incorporating meaningful colors, textures, and details that reflected their individual personalities and experiences. The result is a visually cohesive campaign that celebrates the people behind the stories, placing their identities and humanity at the forefront rather than their diagnoses.

“We wanted to create something that felt deeply personal to each individual while still telling a collective story about the Cancer Foundation’s impact,” said Bria Little, Creative Director at Lure Digital. “These are real people with experiences that extend far beyond cancer. Giving each person their own visual world was a way to celebrate who they are while honoring the stories they were willing to share.”

For 75 years, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara has played an important role in supporting access to cancer care and related services in the community. The anniversary campaign recognizes that legacy while looking toward the future, emphasizing the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting individuals and families affected by cancer.

“From the beginning, they really took the time to understand what we wanted to say and, just as importantly, how we wanted the people sharing their stories to feel represented,” said Lori Willis, Executive Director of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara. “The interviews were thoughtful, the sets were designed around each individual, and you could tell there was real intention behind every decision. The final campaign feels authentic, hopeful, and very much like the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.”

The campaign includes a 60-second commercial, digital content, and photography, with placements across broadcast, theatrical, and social media platforms throughout the fall.

“Santa Barbara has been an important part of Lure’s story, so collaborating with an organization that’s served this community for 75 years is especially meaningful,” said Ky Schultz, Founder of Lure Digital. “We’re grateful to Lori Willis and Stephanie Carlyle for trusting us to help tell these stories and celebrate the Foundation’s impact.”

This project continues Lure Digital’s commitment to producing meaningful, story-driven work for organizations making a difference in the Santa Barbara community. A Santa Barbara-based and Los Angeles-helmed creative production company specializing in commercials and branded films, Lure Digital brings a cinematic approach to stories that connect audiences with the people and organizations behind them.