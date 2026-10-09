Central Coast–Riviera (CA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated Presents LINK UP THE VOTE Block Party in Partnership with Umoja, The Basic Needs Center, The Well and the Multimodal Lab

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SANTA BARBARA, CA — October 7, 2026 — Presented by the Central Coast–Riviera (CA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, LINK UP THE VOTE, a free, family-friendly voter registration block party, will take place at Santa Barbara Community College on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Presented in partnership with Umoja, The Basic Needs Center, The Well, and the Multimodal Lab, this inaugural event invites attendees to:

Learn through nonpartisan voter education on how to vote, key dates and deadlines, and what’s on the ballot

through nonpartisan voter education on how to vote, key dates and deadlines, and what’s on the ballot Register to vote, check their registration status, or update their information on the spot

to vote, check their registration status, or update their information on the spot Meet the candidates and hear directly from local candidates seeking office

and hear directly from local candidates seeking office Join the conversation through real-life discussions about the issues that matter most in our community

The afternoon will also feature a DJ, small bites and giveaways. All persons are welcome. LINK UP THE VOTE is a celebration of participation in our democracy, and everyone, whether a first-time voter, a longtime voter or simply curious, is invited to join in.

LINK UP THE VOTE is part of a national signature program of The Links, Incorporated, which mobilizes chapters across the country to promote civic engagement, voter education, registration and participation at the polls. The Central Coast–Riviera Chapter’s event is designed to make each step of that journey accessible, welcoming and joyful.

“Democracy works best when every voice is informed, registered and engaged,” said Wendy Eley Jackson, President of the Central Coast–Riviera (CA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. “LINK UP THE VOTE is about more than filling out a form. It is a chance to learn, to meet the people asking for our votes, and to talk honestly with one another about our community’s future. All are welcome, and we hope everyone will come celebrate the privilege of participating in our democracy. We are grateful to our campus partners for helping us bring this inaugural event to life.”

Event Details

What: LINK UP THE VOTE — Voter Registration Block Party

LINK UP THE VOTE — Voter Registration Block Party When: Wednesday, October 14, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 14, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Where: Santa Barbara Community College: Friendship Plaza

Santa Barbara Community College: Friendship Plaza Presented by: Central Coast–Riviera (CA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

Central Coast–Riviera (CA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated In partnership with: Umoja, The Basic Needs Center, The Well, and the Multimodal Lab

Umoja, The Basic Needs Center, The Well, and the Multimodal Lab Activities: Voter education, voter registration, meet the candidates, and community discussions

Voter education, voter registration, meet the candidates, and community discussions Also featuring: DJ, small bites, and giveaways

DJ, small bites, and giveaways Who: All are welcome — free and open to the public

All are welcome — free and open to the public Follow: Instagram @centralcoastrivieralinks

About the Central Coast–Riviera (CA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

The Central Coast–Riviera (CA) Chapter #302 of The Links, Incorporated was chartered on February 21, 2026, and serves communities across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. The chapter is committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry through transformational programming, civic engagement and service.

About The Links, Incorporated

The Links, Incorporated is an international, not-for-profit corporation founded in 1946, with a membership of more than 17,000 professional women of color in nearly 300 chapters across the United States, the Bahamas and the United Kingdom. It is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations, committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry.