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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, October 8, 2026 – It may be hard to imagine preparing for winter weather when it is so warm outside, but now is the time to get ready for what could be a wetter winter. While no one knows for sure the impacts El Niño and other weather events could have on Goleta, here at the City we are planning ahead for a potential intense rainy season and encourage you to do the same. The more we all are prepared for whatever conditions come our way, the safer our community will be.



At the October 6th Council meeting, staff outlined the many ways the City is taking action to prepare for the upcoming storm season. The action includes:

Inspecting and clearing City storm drains, inlets, catch basins, culverts and other drainage infrastructure.

Conducting tree maintenance and care, including pruning, removal of dead or hazardous trees, and addressing trees that require attention ahead of high winds and saturated conditions.

Conducting emergency preparedness training in the City’s Emergency Operations Center using a mock extreme winter weather event.

Working with regional flood control partners to coordinate clearing excess debris from waterways and channels to minimize obstructions during stormwater conveyance.

Reviewing emergency response plans, preparing equipment and resources, and coordinating with partner agencies so we are ready to respond to weather conditions.

Preparing all city facilities for potential flooding by clearing roofs and gutters of debris, testing downspouts and clearing obstructions. Facilities include but are not limited to the Goleta Community Center, the Stow House and the Southcoast Railroad Museum.

Preparing back-up plans for Goleta Valley Library Express outdoor programming and Book Van stop locations.

Homelessness Services Division to ensure shelter beds are available and work with service providers to canvas and conduct outreach at encampments located in potential flood zones.

To read more about the actions the City is taking, read the staff report at: https://tinyurl.com/ 5azadf9w. You can also watch a recording of the meeting on the City’s website here or on the City’s YouTube Channel here.

On October 1st, the County of Santa Barbara conducted a virtual meeting to update the community on potential impacts of El Niño and winter weather and what to do to prepare. Watch a recording on the County’s YouTube channel in English or Spanish and view the County’s Frequently Asked Questions in English or Spanish.

The City is joining the County in promoting the message: “Don’t Panic, Prepare.”

So, what can you do to prepare? Here are some important steps:

Register for Alerts

Be sure you are signed up for Emergency Alerts at ReadySBC.org. Remember if we can’t reach you, we can’t alert you.

Create a Plan

Talk with your family or household members about what to do during flooding. Decide on safe meeting places, practice evacuation routes, and make sure everyone knows how to contact each other if separated.

Keep Supplies

Build an emergency kit with essentials like food, water, medications, flashlights, batteries, and first aid supplies. Flooding can cause power outages, so prepare in case you lose power. Have back up batteries charged and ready to go and be careful of food spoilage if your fridge is no longer keeping things cold.

Know Your Neighborhood

The first thing to do is remember where flooding is common, you can click here to see FEMA’s flood maps of Goleta. The maps are very detailed so zoom in and out to find a good view of your home (look for the blue and orange to see your flood risk). Be sure to look at your driving route to your neighborhood also; driving through flood waters is never a good idea. Turn around, don’t drown.

Prepare Your Home Before the Rain

Check your roof for damaged or missing shingles, tiles, or other areas where water could enter.

Secure outdoor items such as furniture, umbrellas, planters, and decorations that could be moved by strong winds.

Clean gutters and downspouts and make sure water can flow away from your home.

Clear leaves and debris from storm drains and drainage areas around your property.

Check drainage around your property and address areas where water tends to collect.

Review the County Flood Control Homeowners Guide for Flood Prevention and Response.

Remember normal homeowner’s insurance does not cover flooding. Consider purchasing flood insurance. Learn more about it here at FEMA’s website.

Stock up on sandbags. There are two sandbag locations in the City located at Fire Station 11 (6901 Frey Way) and Fire Station 14 (320 N. Los Carneros Road). Please be courteous to others and take only what you think you will need.

Prepare Your Vehicles Before the Rain

Check your tires for proper inflation and adequate tread.

Inspect your windshield wipers and replace them if they are worn or leaving streaks.

Check your headlights, brake lights and turn signals to make sure you can see and be seen in rainy conditions.

Check your brakes and address any unusual noises or changes in performance.

Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle with a flashlight, phone charger, water, basic first-aid supplies and other essentials.

Thanks for doing your part to get ready for winter weather in Goleta!