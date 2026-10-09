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Saigon Noodle House team, including owner Nancy Phan, posing with the Goleta City Council after receiving Business Recognition Award at October 6, 2026 meeting. | Credit: Courtesy

Saigon Noodle House team, including owner Nancy Phan, posing outside Goleta City Council Chambers after receiving the Business Recognition Award on October 6, 2026. | Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, October 7, 2026 – The City of Goleta proudly honored Saigon Noodle House and owner Nancy Phan at the October 6, 2026 City Council meeting as the latest recipients of the City’s Business Recognition Program. The Goleta restaurant was selected for its longstanding presence in the community, its family-owned legacy, and its continued contribution as a minority- and woman-owned business to the character and vitality of Goleta’s local business community.

City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte said, “On behalf of the City of Goleta, I want to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Saigon Noodle House for receiving this well-deserved Business Recognition Award. For years, your restaurant has been far more than just a place to share a flavorful Vietnamese meal; you have provided a rich cultural contribution to our city, and we appreciate the dedication you show to your customers every single day. Here is to many more years of success!”

Upon receiving the honor, Saigon Noodle House owner Nancy Phan said, “Saigon was started by my uncle and owned by my father, Ngoc Phan who had the business for 20 years. With his mother’s teachings, he built this restaurant and passed it down to me. I want to thank you for this recognition and today we have three generations accepting this award.”

Saigon Noodle House has been a valued part of Goleta’s culinary community for more than two decades. Following a recent remodel, the restaurant located at 6831 Hollister Avenue has refreshed its space while maintaining the family tradition and connection to the community that has been part of its story for more than 20 years.

Established by the City Council in 2024, the Business Recognition Program highlights exceptional Goleta businesses and celebrates their contributions to the community. The program provides an opportunity to recognize businesses for achievements and contributions including longevity, economic development, sustainability, resilience, and other efforts that enrich the community.

The Business Recognition Program accepts nominations from the public, including self-nominations, on a rolling basis throughout the year. To learn more about the City of Goleta’s Business Recognition Program or to submit a nomination, visit the City’s website at https://www.cityofgoleta.org/ your-city/city-manager-s- office/economic-development/ business-recognition-program