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(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – More than 2,500 residents participated in the County of Santa Barbara’s El Niño Community Meeting on October 1, 2026. It brought together local and regional experts to help residents understand potential winter weather impacts and prepare for the upcoming rainy season. Representatives from the National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard (NWS), County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), County Fire, County Sheriff’s Office, and County Public Works Flood Control and Transportation divisions provided comprehensive briefings and answered community questions.

Speakers emphasized that El Niño is a climate phenomenon, not a storm system, and that while El Niño conditions often correlate with warmer and wetter winters in California, each winter is unique. With only about 75 years of historical El Niño data available, officials urged residents to prepare for the season as they would any other, noting that both wetter‑than‑average and drier‑than‑average conditions have occurred during strong El Niño years.

The key message at the meeting for the community was Don’t Panic, Prepare.

What the County is doing

Infrastructure: Public Works crews are maintaining flood control channels, inspecting and clearing culverts and drains so water can move through them, and completing repairs where needed.

Supplies: The County has equipment and supplies on standby and is stocking sand and sandbags for public use beginning October 15.

People: Emergency preparedness isn’t just about equipment, it’s about people. The County continues to train County staff so they understand their roles during an emergency and are ready to respond.

Partners and Information: No single agency can prepare for a major storm alone. The County is coordinating closely with our local, regional, state, and public safety partners to support a unified response. The County is also working to make sure you can find accurate, clear information when you need it.

What Residents Can Do Now

Speakers emphasized simple but important steps every household should take:

Clear gutters, drains, and downspouts; trim trees; and secure outdoor items.

Review insurance coverage and identify property vulnerabilities, especially near creeks or slopes.

Assemble emergency kits with food, water, medications, documents, and supplies for pets and livestock.

Understand your neighborhood’s flood or debris‑flow risk using the hazard map:

Community Hazards Awareness Map at ReadySBC.org

Community Hazards Awareness Map at ReadySBC.org Sign up for emergency alerts at ReadySBC Alerts

Follow official County social media channels @CountyofSB for weather and safety updates.

Sign up for the County’s Newsletter and Email News

The County has put together the most Frequently Asked Questions on El Niño and Winter Storm Preparedness for the public to reference: El Niño FAQs.

Additional Resources

If we can’t reach you, we can’t alert you. All community members are encouraged to sign up for ReadySBC Alerts and take proactive steps now to increase personal and household readiness ahead of winter.