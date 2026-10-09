Girls’ Volleyball Roundup: Dos Pueblos, Bishop Diego and Santa Barbara Capture Key Victories

Dos Pueblos and San Marcos no longer share the same league in girls’ volleyball, but the crosstown rivalry still burns bright.

The Chargers showed their grit against San Marcos on Thursday night, defeating the visiting Royals in four sets, 25-21, 25-13, 23-25, 25-15, at Sovine Gym.

“It’s weird that this isn’t a league game. I kind of think of it as a league game even though it’s non-league,” said Dos Pueblos coach Emily Curry. “It’s just good to keep our winning streak alive.”

With the win, Dos Pueblos improved to 13-11 overall and has its sights set on a Pacific View League title. The Chargers remain undefeated in league play at 7-0.

Faith Harrison led Dos Pueblos with nine kills, while Athena Bardakos and Charlize Welch recorded four kills each. The Chargers used a balanced offensive approach, with their setters distributing the ball across the court and involving their middle hitters.

Mia Taylor led the team with 17 digs and added seven perfect passes and three service aces. Moana Martinez contributed 11 digs and five aces.

Dos Pueblos also recorded seven team blocks, including five by Harrison, who added five service aces. Welch recorded three aces.

San Marcos won the third set, 25-23, to extend the match, but Dos Pueblos responded by taking the fourth set, 25-15, to secure the victory.

“The girls responded really well. We are playing together as a team,” Curry said of the Chargers’ dominant fourth set. “They are playing for each other. They are not six individuals out on the court; they are one cohesive unit.”

Curry credited the team’s offensive coordination, defense and blocking for its performance.

“Our team is on such a great trajectory right now,” Curry said. “We’re in rhythm right now. Our setters are establishing our middles, and our hitters are finding ways to score from all over the court.”

Dos Pueblos overcame a rough third set to complete the season sweep of rival San Marcos. Photo Credit: Victor Bryant

Curry also praised Taylor’s performance and the team’s defensive effort, saying the players’ work in practice was beginning to come together.

Dos Pueblos has won five consecutive matches and will look to maintain its momentum as it approaches the final stretch of the regular season.

Santa Barbara 3, Oxnard 0

Santa Barbara High School’s girls’ volleyball team swept Oxnard, 25-12, 25-14, 25-22, on Senior Night to close out league play and secure a share of the Channel League championship with Ventura.

The Dons improved to 23-10 overall and 7-1 in league play with the victory. Santa Barbara honored eight seniors, all of whom contributed to the win.

Senior Blake Saunders led the Dons with 19 kills, nine digs and an ace. Senior Lola Heckman added nine kills, while Kira Elliot recorded five kills and Addy Duex finished with four.

Paylin Marcillac, another senior, contributed four aces and a team-high 22 digs. Jules Horton recorded 32 assists, eight digs and an ace, while Eloise Becker added 13 assists, three digs and two aces. Jacqueline Durling had four kills and two aces, and Grace Costner finished with two aces and six digs.

According to coach Kristin Hempy, Santa Barbara played with consistent aggression and limited errors throughout the match as the team prepares for postseason competition.

The Dons will learn their CIF playoff matchup when the brackets are released Oct. 16.

Bishop Diego 3, Cate 1

Bishop Diego closed its regular-season volleyball schedule with a four-set victory over Cate on Thursday, winning 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 25-19.

The Cardinals finished the regular season with a 15-7 overall record and an 8-4 mark in Tri-Valley League play.

Karina Urzua led Bishop Diego with 24 kills, three aces, one block and 20 digs. Natalie Chan added 12 kills, three aces and 12 digs, while Ella Fuentes recorded six kills, one ace and two blocks.

Bishop Diego coach Dillan Bennet noted that the team faced an improved Cate squad and credited his players for persevering in a loud environment.

“It was nice to close the regular season out with a win,” Bennet said. “Happy to go out on a high note, and we’re looking forward to learning about our playoff draw.”

The Cardinals will learn their playoff assignment on Oct. 16.