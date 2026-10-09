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Old Town Coffee hosted a month-long diaper drive for LEAP | Credit: Courtesy

Goleta, Calif., October 8, 2026. This September, businesses, organizations, and community members across Santa Barbara County came together to collect more than 15,000 diapers for local families through LEAP’s annual Diaper Need Awareness campaign.

One in two U.S. families with young children struggle to afford enough diapers to keep their babies clean, according to The NDBN Diaper Check 2026: Diaper Insecurity among U.S. Children and Families. This lack of a sufficient supply of diapers is known as diaper need. Families experiencing diaper need report making difficult tradeoffs, including skipping meals, delaying rent or mortgage payments, or falling behind on other bills to afford diapers.

LEAP is a member of the National Diaper Bank Network. Each September, in recognition of National Diaper Need Awareness Week, LEAP partners with local businesses, organizations, and individuals to raise awareness and collect diapers for families throughout the community.

Community diaper drives were hosted by partners including American Riviera Bank, the ASB Leadership Class of Santa Barbara Junior High School, Deckers Brands, Old Town Coffee, RiseUp Fitness, and Trinity Church of the Nazarene. The donated diapers will be distributed at no cost to families through LEAP’s Diaper Bank.

“Deckers was honored to be one of the LEAP Diaper Drive locations for September,” said Michelle Apodaca, Director of Deckers Gives at Deckers Brands. “It was truly heartwarming to see the outpouring of support from our community.”

“As our National Diaper Need Awareness Week drive comes to a close, we’d like to thank our employees and clients for their generous support. Their contributions made our first year of participation a success, and we look forward to making an even greater impact next year. Until then, we are proud to continue partnering with LEAP as they support local families year-round,” said Joanne Funari, Chief Operating Officer at American Riviera Bank.

“The RiseUp Fitness family is proud to support the work that LEAP does for our community,” said Addie Clarke, Co-Owner of RiseUp Fitness. “The opportunity for our team and members to gather and provide diapers for local families is a small action that we hope will contribute to LEAP’s greater mission and continue building the community bonds and programs that allow everyone to thrive.”

Since launching in 2021, LEAP’s Diaper Bank has distributed more than 328,000 diapers at no cost to families throughout Santa Barbara County.

“LEAP’s Diaper Bank has grown into something I’m incredibly proud of—not only because of the families we’re able to support, but because of the community that has rallied around them,” said Lori Goodman, CEO of LEAP. “A box of diapers may seem like a small thing, but for a parent struggling to make ends meet, it can mean relief, dignity, and one less worry that month.”

While LEAP’s September campaign may be over, babies need diapers all year long. Community members interested in supporting LEAP’s Diaper Bank can donate, volunteer, and learn more at LEAPcentralcoast.org/diaper- bank/.

About LEAP

LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. mitigates the effects of poverty, racism, and trauma by providing high-quality, trauma-informed child care, comprehensive, culturally sensitive family support, and visionary community leadership.

We envision a community where children are loved, valued, and respected and families are supported to reach their highest potential. For more information, visit http://www.leapcentralcoast.org