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Lompoc, CA, October 8, 2026 – On Thursday, October 8, 2026, at approximately 11:38 AM, units from the Lompoc, Santa Barbara County, and Vandenberg Fire Departments were dispatched to a reported structure fire at a large residential, multifamily dwelling still under construction located at 917 East Walnut Avenue in the City of Lompoc. Upon arrival, crews encountered smoke coming from a two-story residential building. It was initially reported that the fire started while construction work was being performed.

First fire units on scene had difficulty locating the fire, which was enclosed in the walls. Extensive work was performed to open multiple walls and floors to allow crews to access the fire and extinguish it.

The fire was determined to be caused by some of the work being done on the new building.

All Lompoc units were tied up on other incidents when the call for service came. The Lompoc City Fire Department thanks the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire Department for their assistance with this incident.

No additional information is available at this time.