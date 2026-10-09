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Free career exploration conference welcomes students in grades 7-12 from across Santa Barbara County for hands-on workshops, professional networking, and career & college opportunities.

October 7, 2026–Lompoc, CA – The Lompoc Teen Center, in partnership with Endowment for Youth Committee/Community, is proud to announce the third annual Pathways: A Career Conference for Teens, taking place on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at Lompoc High School. For the first time, the free, one-day conference will welcome students in grades 7-12 from throughout Santa Barbara County, expanding access to hands-on career exploration, professional networking, and career and college readiness opportunities.

Building on the success of previous conferences, Pathways brings together students, industry professionals, employers, educational institutions, and community organizations to help young people discover their interests, explore potential careers, and better understand the pathways available to achieve their goals.

The conference is presented in partnership between the Lompoc Teen Center and Endowment for Youth Committee/Community, with generous support from the G.A. Fowler Family Foundation, Lompoc Unified School District, Allan Hancock College, Chase, Santa Barbara Foundation, and Santa Barbara Air Bus.

Hands-On Career Exploration and Professional Networking

Throughout the day, students will participate in four interactive career workshops facilitated by industry professionals representing a diverse range of career pathways, including animal science, business administration, cybersecurity, engineering, fashion and modeling, practicing law, sports medicine, union trades, and more.

Unlike traditional presentations, Pathways emphasizes experiential learning, giving students opportunities to explore real-world challenges, engage in hands-on activities, and gain firsthand insight into different professions.

Workshop facilitators will introduce students to the responsibilities, skills, education, and training associated with their respective careers while sharing personal experiences and practical advice. Students will have opportunities to ask questions, develop professional connections, and explore potential mentorship, internship, and career opportunities.

The conference will also feature a career and college fair connecting students with employers, colleges, universities, apprenticeship programs, and workforce development organizations. Participating organizations will provide information about educational pathways, career training, scholarships, internships, and other opportunities and resources available to students.

Student Internship & Work-Based Learning Experience Poster Showcase

Pathways will also feature a student poster showcase highlighting the experiences and accomplishments of young people who have participated in internships and other work-based learning opportunities. Students are invited to present poster highlighting projects they have worked on, challenges they have addressed, skills they have developed, or insights gained through their experiences.

The showcase will provide students with an opportunity to share their work, practice professional communication and presentation skills, and connect with industry professionals, employers, and peers. It will also demonstrate how work-based learning experiences help students connect classroom education with real-world career opportunities.

Students who have participated in internships or other work-based learning experiences are encouraged to take part in the poster showcase and share their experiences with fellow students and industry professionals. Interested students can learn more about participating by visiting lompocteencenter.org/pathways.

Expanding Opportunities Across Santa Barbara County

The expansion of Pathways to students throughout Santa Barbara County represents an important milestone in the conference’s development and its mission to make meaningful career exploration opportunities more accessible to young people.

To support participation from South Santa Barbara County, complimentary round-trip transportation will be provided from designated pickup locations at Santa Barbara High School, San Marcos High School, and Dos Pueblos High School, courtesy of Santa Barbara Air Bus.

Connecting Education to Future Opportunities

Pathways is designed to help bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world career opportunities by introducing students to the people, industries, and educational pathways that can shape their futures.

Through collaboration among education institutions, local employers, community organizations, and workforce development partners, the conference seeks to strengthen the region’s youth workforce pipeline while empowering students to make informed decisions about their education and careers.

As Pathways enters its third year, the Lompoc Teen Center, Endowment for Youth Committee/Community, and its partners remain committed to creating meaningful opportunities for young people to discover their potential, develop professional relationships, and envision successful futures.

Student Registration

The conference is free and open to students in grades 7-12 attending schools throughout Santa Barbara County.

Advanced registration is required, and participation is limited to 300 students. Selected participants will receive free continental breakfast, lunch, exclusive conference merchandise, and opportunities to win prizes, including Apple AirPods 5, a 2026 Apple iPad, and a Nintendo Switch Lite.

Parents and legal guardians can register their students at lompocteencenter.org/pathways.

Career & College Fair and Community Partnerships

Employers, educational institutions, workforce development organizations, and community partners are invited to participate in the conference through career and college fair exhibits, interactive workshop facilitation, and other partnership opportunities.

Organizations interested in participating or supporting the conference can learn more at lompocteencenter.org/pathways.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Location: Lompoc High School

Eligibility: Students in grades 7-12 throughout Santa Barbara County

Cost: Free; advanced registration required

Transportation: Complimentary round-trip transportation from Santa Barbara High School, San Marcos High School, and Dos Pueblos High School

Website: lompocteencenter.org/pathways

The Lompoc Teen Center is a nonprofit organization that provides a safe-space for at-risk teens (7th-12th grade) to achieve academic success, college and career readiness.

The Endowment for Youth Committee/Community (EYC) is a long-standing nonprofit organization in Santa Barbara County dedicated to supporting and empowering African American students from sixth grade through college.